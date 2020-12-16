Veterinary Software Market: Reluctance to Adopt New Technologies

PUNE, India, 2020-Dec-16 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Veterinary Software Market by Product (Practice Management, Imaging, BI, Marketing), Delivery Model (On Premise, Cloud), Practice (Small Animal, Mixed, Large, Equine, Bovine), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, ASC, Emergency) – Global Forecasts To 2022”, The veterinary software market is projected to reach USD 594 million by 2022 from USD 442 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.1%.

The growth of this market is majorly driven by factors such as the rising companion animal ownership, growing animal healthcare expenditure, growing product innovation and software integration, and the consolidation of the veterinary healthcare industry.

Veterinary practice management software segment dominated the market in 2017

Based on product, the veterinary software market is segmented into veterinary practice management software, veterinary imaging software, and other software. The veterinary practice management software segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017.

Download a PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=186264514

Exclusive small animal practices segment dominated the veterinary software market, by practice type, in 2017

Based on practice type, the veterinary software industry is segmented into exclusive small animal practices, mixed animal practices, and exclusive large animal practices. The exclusive small animal practices segment dominated the market in 2017 and is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

North America was the largest regional veterinary software industry in 2017

In 2017, North America was the largest regional veterinary software industry for veterinary software, followed by Europe. The high demand for veterinary software in North America can primarily be attributed to the growing demand for quality pet care in the region. Also, the growing awareness about veterinary software and the easy availability of veterinary software & services are the major factors that are expected to drive market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Request a Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=186264514

Leading Companies

Henry Schein (US), IDEXX Laboratories (US), Patterson Companies (US), Vetter Software (US), Animal Intelligence Software (US), Timeless Veterinary Systems (Canada), Brittons Wise Computers (US), ezyVet Limited (New Zealand), FirmCloud Corporation (US), MedaNext (US), OR Technology (Oehm Und Rehbein GmbH, Germany), VIA Information Systems (US), Hippo Manager Software (US), Finnish Net Solutions (Finland), Carestream (Canada), and ClienTrax (US). These players are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as product launch & product upgradation, agreements, partnerships, and collaborations to strengthen their product portfolios and expand their presence in the market.