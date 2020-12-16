Medical Ceramics Market: Increasing Number of Free-Trade Agreements

PUNE, India, 2020-Dec-16 — /EPR Network/ —

The medical ceramics market is expected to reach USD 18.45 Billion by 2022 from an estimated USD 13.38 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.6%.

Factors such as increasing research activities for the development of novel medical ceramics, growing demand for medical ceramics in plastic surgeries and wound healing applications, rising number of hip and knee replacement procedures, and increasing demand for implantable devices are driving the growth of the medical ceramics market.

By type of material, the bioinert ceramics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2017

On the basis of type of material, the medical ceramics market is broadly segmented into bioinert ceramics, bioactive ceramics, bioresorbable ceramics, and piezoceramics. The bioinert ceramics segment is further divided into zirconia, alumina, and others (titanium, pyrolytic carbon, and silicon nitride). In 2017, the bioinert ceramics segment is expected to account for the largest share and grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

By application, the dental applications segment is expected to command the largest share of the market in 2017

On the basis of application, the bioceramic market is broadly segmented into dental applications, orthopedic applications, cardiovascular applications, surgical instruments, diagnostic instruments, plastic surgery, and other applications (cancer, dialysis, drug delivery systems, and gene therapy). The dental applications segment is expected to command the largest share of the market in 2017.

North America to dominate the bioceramic market in 2017

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the bioceramic market in 2017, followed by Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World. In the US, the medical ceramics market is driven by the growing demand for plastic surgeries, increase in cancer incidence, growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, and growing number of conferences and symposiums.

Leading Companies

CoorsTek (US), CeramTec (Germany), Kyocera (Japan), Morgan Advance Material (UK), NGK Spark Plug (Japan), DePuy Synthes (US), Zimmer Biomet (US), Rauschert (Germany), Straumann (Switzerland), H.C. Stark (Germany), 3M (US), and DSM (Netherlands).