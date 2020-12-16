Coronavirus (COVID-19) : Mustard Seed Market News, Analysis and Current and Forecast Demand

Dublin ,Ireland, 2020-Dec-16 — /EPR Network/ —

The research report predicts the market is expected to expand at a healthy CAGR over the course of the given period of forecast ranging from 2018 to 2028.

The Mustard Seed Market report offers assessment of prevailing opportunities in various regions and evaluates their shares of revenue by the end of different years of the assessment period. Key regions covered comprise:

Regional analysis for Mustard Seed Market includes:

North America Mustard Seed Market U.S. Canada

Latin America Mustard Seed Market Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Peru Rest of Latin America

Europe Mustard Seed Market EU – 4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) U.K. BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg) NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden) Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep., etc.) Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia Mustard Seed Market

Japan Mustard Seed Market

APEJ Mustard Seed Market Greater China India S. Korea ASEAN Countries Rest of APEJ

Middle East & Africa Mustard Seed Market GCC Countries Turkey Iran Israel South Africa Rest of MEA



The evaluation of the competitive landscape in the Mustard Seed Market covers the profile of the following top players:

Mustard Seed Market Key Players:

Variety of Mustard Seed have been introduced by the manufacturers and some of the global market players manufacturing mustard seed market include; McCormick & Company, Inc., The Tracklement Company Ltd., Kaveri Seeds, Sakai Spice (Canada) Corp, Megha Corporation, Organic Products India, Sun Impex and others.

To expand the understanding of opportunities in the global Mustard Seed Market report looks at close quarters into the opportunities and new avenues in following key segments:

Mustard Seed Market Segmentation

Global mustard seed market is segmented into product type, application, sales channels and region. On the basis of product type the global mustard seed market is segmented into, white/yellow mustard seeds, black mustard seeds and sarepta mustard seeds. The sarepta mustard seeds segment is further sub-segmented into, brown and oriental mustard seeds. Oriental mustard seeds are darker in color in comparison to the yellow mustard seeds mainly due to its high content of phenolic compounds. White or yellow mustard seeds have the least pungent taste while black mustard seeds are the most pungent mustard seeds. By application the global mustard seeds market is segmented into, industrial application, commercial application and Household. Industrial application of mustard seeds includes its use in food and beverages, cosmetic and personal care and other applications. Food and beverages segment is the dominant application segment in the overall mustard seeds market attributable to its widespread use as a condiment. Mustard oil extracted from mustard seeds is widely used across Asian countries. Mustard seeds are also used in salad dressing in countries such as U.S., Canada and other European countries. Apart from this application of mustard seeds in cosmetic is widespread wherein mustard seeds are used as a natural scrub, hydrating agent, age defying agent and aids in hair growth, thus contributing towards revenue generation in the overall mustard seeds market.

On the basis of sales channel the global mustard seeds market is segmented into, direct and indirect sales channels. Indirect sales channels are further sub-segmented into hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, e-commerce and other retail formats.

On the basis of region the global mustard seed market is segmented into, North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, CIS & Russia, and Middle East and Africa. Europe is the largest market for mustard seed globally attributable to increasing demand for mustard oil and mustard paste in cooking across the regions. Europe and Asia Pacific is the largest producer of mustard seeds globally thus contributing towards their overall revenue contribution in the global mustard seeds market. Apart from this Canada is also one of the leading producer of mustard seeds globally.

