Seed Treatment Market Growth by Emerging Trends, Analysis, & Forecast

The global seed treatment market is estimated to be valued at USD 6.4 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 11.3 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 12.1%. The growth of the seed treatment market is driven by various factors, high demand for sustainable agriculture in the global market, minimum pesticide usage and acts as insurance for seed investment.

COVID-19 impact on Seed Treatment market

The seed treatment market includes major Tier I and II suppliers like BASF SE (Germany), Bayer AG (Germany), Novozymes A/S (Denmark), Syngenta AG (Switzerland) and Corteva Agriscience (US). These suppliers have their manufacturing facilities spread across various countries across Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and RoW. The impact of COVID-19 pandemic on seed treatment market has been minimal, mainly due to transportation barriers. The impact of lockdowns or disruptions has been exempted by government for all type of agricultural activities, hence there has been no such affect of corona outbreak. Indeed, the agro-chemical companies have made double-digit profits as compared to last year, due to panic buying behaviour from farmers. Companies had sufficient inventories, hence farmers were able to buy the seed treatment products as per requirement.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=503

Market Dynamics

Driver: Serves as insurance to seed investments

The seed treatment market has gained significant success in terms of product development with respect to seed coating and achieving crop efficiency at the early seedling stage. Today, these seed treatment products not only help in protecting the seeds but also help in acting as seed enhancers, in turn, improves the crop yield. The basic functions of the initial seed treatment were majorly to control certain soil pathogens that affect seed performance. In addition, innovations with different formulations and active ingredients have now helped in seed treatments, which have a broad spectrum of protection against insects, diseases, and nematodes, with a combination of insecticides, fungicides, and inoculants.

Restraints: Limited shelf life of the treated seed

Seed treatments can protect the seed and seedlings from low-moderate attacks by insects during the emergence and establishment of plants. Although the duration of protection may be limited, a delay in crop damage and pest establishment can be lowered. Due to the limited shelf life of treated seeds, seed germination and vigor decline relatively increase, particularly in seeds such as soybean. The survival of the microbes is affected by the physical and chemical properties of its formulation. The maintenance of the viability of the coated microbes in seeds can be challenging, therefore, shortening their shelf life.

Opportunities: Innovative combination of products

With the increase in R&D activities pertaining to seed treatments, there have been various innovative product developments that can enter the market in the next five years. Manufacturers of seed treatment products are developing innovative combinations of these products, which could be extremely beneficial for crop yields, both qualitatively and quantitatively. These combinations of chemical-biological and biological-biological components can be marketed and distributed to farmers in a customized way, depending on the crop to be harvested and the soil conditions. Manufacturers, such as Bayer and Syngenta, have been developing biological seed treatment products based on crop growing conditions at the regional level.

Challenges: Growing resistance to crop protection products

To achieve profits, growers have limited their adoption of good agricultural practices, such as controlled pesticide application in dosage limits and crop rotation. For instance, Brazilian farmers have been combating the soybean rust problem since it was first discovered in Brazil during the 2000/01 sowing season. It took a significant number of years for researchers and farmers to develop successful strategies to limit the extent of damages from the disease. However, recently, farmers and researchers have observed an increase in resistance from these diseases and new active ingredients.

Key players in the seed treatment market include BASF SE (Germany), Bayer AG (Germany), Novozymes A/S (Denmark), Syngenta AG (Switzerland), Corteva Agriscience (US), FMC Corporation (US), Adama Ltd (Israel), Croda International (UK), UPL Ltd (India) and Nufarm (Australia). Product innovations, expansions, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations, and partnerships were some of the core strengths of the leading players in the seed treatment market.

These strategies were adopted by the key players to increase their market presence. It also helped them diversify their businesses geographically, strengthen their distribution networks, and enhance their product portfolios. Some of the other leading players in the seed treatment market include EastMan Chemicals (US),Germains Seed Technology (UK), Precision Laboratories, LLC (US), Globachem (Belgium), Rhizobacter (Argentina), Valent USA (US) and Verdesian Lifescience (US).

Make an Inquiry:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=503

BASF SE (Germany) has one of the largest crop protection division, involved in the research, development, production, and selling of crop protection products for better crop yield. It manages its business primarily through functional materials & solutions, chemicals, performance products, agricultural solutions, and others. It provides seed treatment solutions through its seed division, which is designed to protect and exploit the full genetic potential of the seed. The acquisition of Bayer AG (Germany) in 2018, has enabled BASF SE to strengthen its crop protection business, offering wide range of products, expanding geographical presence and improving the potential growth across the world. The company has a huge set up of R&D facilities and business units in the key Asia Pacific markets, such as China and Australia and a wide network of dealers and distributors spread worldwide, who have created a strong brand image of crop protection chemicals attracting more farmers. The company has managed to implement a successful safety measure and carry out its productions even amidst COVID-19 outbreak.

Bayer AG (Germany) is the largest life sciences company operating through four business segments, namely pharmaceuticals, consumer health, animal health, and crop science. It delivers a wide range of products, such as insecticides, fungicides, nematicides, plant growth regulators, and seeds, under its crop protection/seeds business segment. The acquisition of Monsanto (US) in 2018, has been a big milestone in Bayer’s history of developments, which has allowed the company to enhance its research on RNAi technology for improving the available solutions for crop protection.