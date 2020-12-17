NoBroker partners with HDFC’s payment app to offer cashback on rent payment amid COVID-19 crisis

Bengaluru, India, 2020-Dec-17 — /EPR Network/ — NoBroker, country’s brokerage-free real estate portal, has partnered with HDFC’s payment app PayZapp to offer rewards on rent payment. The offer is valid on paying rent via NoBroker’s rent payment feature, NoBroker Pay, the company said in a statement.

With this partnership, tenants can earn reward points on their credit cards along with cash back of up to Rs 500. Customers can earn up to Rs 30,000 through reward points annually.

Commenting upon the partnership, Akhil Gupta, co-founder and chief technical officer of NoBroker said, “We are working to come up with solutions that would benefit our consumers in these times when many people are suffering liquidity crunch. Our team is consistently working to minimise the impact of the current crisis on our patrons.”

NoBroker Pay was launched in December 2018 to allow payment of rent via credit cards. At the same time, it allows consumers to earn reward points on their credit cards. Customers can even pay through UPI and wallets via this feature. If you are looking for Luxurious and modern flats you can choose marathon nexzone in panvel (Mumbai).

“The platform has already noticed a spike in the number of tenants using credit cards to pay their monthly rent as it allows them a buffer period of up to 45 days. By facilitating rent payment through credit cards and offering cash back, customers get an added bonanza that would remove some financial stress,” the company said.