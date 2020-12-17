BE Exclusive: Nobroker.com brings new ad campaign, eyes expansion in 20 cities

Bengaluru, India, 2020-Dec-17 — /EPR Network/ — C2C real estate portal Nobroker.com has released an ad campaign that will run across TV, outdoor, radio, digital and cinema. Saurabh Garg, co-founder and chief business officer, Nobroker.com told ETBE that the brand has spent Rs 5 crore on it. The brand is looking at multiple channels across 4 cities of Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore and Pune. “As this is election time, news is going to be highly consumable content and we are placing the ad on most news channels and in regional languages as well,” Garg said.

The company claims to close deals worth Rs 9,800 cr/annum saving Rs 1,000 crore annually in brokerage for consumers and has recently crossed the milestone of 5 million happy customers across Bangalore, Pune, Mumbai, Chennai and Gurgaon. "We are in 5 cities now and within the next few years we should be present in the top 20 cities in India," he revealed.

The idea behind the campaign is to engage with the owners who are usually 40+ and their viewership on news and regional GECs is extremely high. “Almost Rs 50,000 crore is paid in India every year and this is only in residential rental. The role that the broker pays is just collect money from both parties. The sum of money that anyone is expected to give as brokerage is totally not worth the service and that’s where the pain point began,” Garg remarked.

Moreover, the brand will also be putting up hoardings across 5 cities. Speaking about its business model, Garg pointed out that Nobroker.com operates as a “freemium” model wherein owners and sellers can list their property for free on the platform and get any number of calls from interested tenants. “However, as a tenant you can contact 9 owners completely free of cost and as a buyer you can reach out to 25 sellers free of cost. But if you need to contact more owners or more sellers then you can pay a small fee of Rs 999- and contact the 25 people. We close around 15,000+ transactions on the platform,” he shared.

Conceptualised by Ralph&Das, the creative of the campaign is based on the premise of the absurdity of shelling out whopping amounts of brokerage. “We needed to highlight the absurdity of paying brokerage and also touch upon the emotional aspect and tell the owner that it is extremely simple to find a tenant through NoBroker.com,” Garg explained.

Lastly, the brand will be leveraging 15 second videos that use real life instances to show how absurd it is to pay brokerage and amplify it via digital and social media channels.