Sugar-Based Excipients Market Worth $1,060.6 Million – Global Industry Leaders & Growth Strategies Adopted by Them

According to the new market research report “Sugar-Based Excipients Market by Product (Actual Sugars, Sugar Alcohols, Artificial Sweeteners), Type (Powder/Granule, Crystal, Syrup), Functionality (Filler & Diluent, Tonicity Agents), Formulation (Oral, Topical, Parenteral) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

Revenue Growth Opportunities and Growth Drivers?

The Global Sugar-Based Excipients Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.3%, USD 1,060.6 Million.

Growth Boosting Factors:

# Increasing Use of Co-Processed Excipients

# Patent Cliffs Driving the Demand for Sugar Excipients in the Generics Market

# Increasing Development of Orally Disintegrating Tablets (ODTS)

# Shifting Focus of Pharmaceutical Manufacturing to Emerging Countries

Leading Key Players in the Worldwide Industry:

Roquette Group (France), DFE Pharma (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), and Ashland Inc. (U.S.), held the major share of the sugar excipients market, and are expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Other major players in this market are Associated British Foods Plc (U.K.), Cargill, Inc. (U.S.), Colorcon, Inc. (U.S.), FMC Corporation (U.S.), MEGGLE AG (Germany), and The Lubrizol Corporation (U.S.).

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

Geographically, the global sugar excipients market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2015, Europe commanded a major share of the global market. Europe’s largest share is primarily attributed to the increasing investments in drug development, increasing production of generic drugs, and favorable government initiatives in the region. North America, represents the second largest market for sugar excipients. Factors such as presence of large number of global pharmaceutical companies, and increasing demand of generic drugs due to patent expiration of blockbuster drugs are majorly contributing to the growth of the market in this region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

Based on product, the market is segmented into actual sugars, sugar alcohols, and artificial sweeteners.

Based on type, the market is segmented into powders/granules, direct compression sugars, crystals, and syrups.

on the basis of functionality, the Sugar-Based Excipients Market is segmented into fillers & diluents, flavoring agents, tonicity agents, and other functionalities. Based on formulation, this market is segmented into oral formulations, parenteral formulations, topical formulations, and other formulations.