Europe Meat Snacks Market Analysis by Size, Share, Growth Opportunities and Trends 2020 – 2025

Europe Meat Snacks Market is predicted to reach USD 4.59 billion by 2025 owing to the growing awareness concerning healthy lifestyle along with rise in demand for healthier protein snacks. Meat snacks are made by marinating meat in a curing solution and drying it. The curing solution contains antimicrobial effects preventing the growth of harmful bacteria. Meat processed in this way offers a unique flavor and extends the shelf life of meat snacks.

The strong flavor of meat snacks is accredited to the concentrating effects of the moisture removal process. Meat snacks manufacturing process comprises initial meat preparation, preparing of curing solution, meat processing and curing, and quality checking & packaging.

The demand for meat snacks in Europe is predicted to rise speedily since the Europe meat snacks industry is still in its growing stage. The emergence of Jack Link’s jerky product has changed the landscape of Europe meat snacks market. Also the growing demand for Jerky has gained traction for major snack manufacturers in this region. The introduction of various product forms like handmade sausage crisps is projected to impact the market remarkably in the forecast period.

The supermarkets and hypermarkets are the favored distribution sources for manufacturers due to bulk buying. Speedy growth of e-commerce portals with home delivery services is estimated to outshine the existing distribution dynamics, thereby restricting the growth of hypermarkets and supermarkets.

The rise of European meat snack industry is primarily attributed to the increase in demand for animal protein, rising meat consumption and inclination towards convenience food. Nevertheless, the factors restraining the growth of the market are stringent regulatory compliances, volatile beef prices and change in consumer preferences. The Europe meat snack market is also facing new trends like increase in merger & acquisition, emergence of gourmet meat snacks brand, and rise in demand for beverages with unique flavors.

European meat processing sector is largely dependent on wide commercial retail chains, which leads an aggressive price competition forcing meat processors to reduce margins gradually. This occurs in spite of growing cost of fodder due to increase in raw materials. Despite everything, Europe is facing an upward trend in consumer spending on meat and meat products. Since the price hike affected the consumers’ demand, the meat processors were also forced to reduce margins significantly for stabilizing price increases in consumers’ part.

The prominent players in Europe meat snacks industry are Bell Group, Cremonini Group, IZICO, Jack Link’s Europe GmbH, King Elite Snacks, Kepak Group, Danish Crown, Nutreco N.V., Windau, Kerry Group, MeatSnacks Group, CampoFrio Foods Group, Espuna, Citterio, and Winterbotham Darby.

