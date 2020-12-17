Artificial Lift Systems Market Outlook to 2025: Top Manufacturer Analysis, Industry Overview and Forecast Report

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec. 17, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Artificial Lift Systems Market is expected to gain a moderate growth during the forecast period. Artificial lift systems are used to enhance fluid production and transportation from the reservoir to the endpoint. Based on the nature of use, the artificial lift systems are categorized on their operating principle, energy source and design. The primary aim of artificial lift systems is to lessen the weight of hydrostatic column by reducing the density of fluid column resulting into overall lessening of drawdown on reservoir ultimately, so that the formation can exhibit desired reservoir fluid.

Artificial lift systems industry is driven by factors such as rising production of shale gas and oil production and increase in oil reserves and oil production capacities all across the globe. However, the market is less efficient in terms of investments since it lacks ease of technology, yet strategic alliances enable the mitigation of risk factors based on market predictor variables. Type segment for artificial lift systems market include rod lift, electrical submersible pumps, progressive cavity pumps and gas lift.

By mechanism, the artificial lift systems industry is segmented as pump assisted and gas assisted. Application segment for the market include offshore and onshore. Onshore segment accounts for a greater CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as rise in demand for artificial lift systems and increase in manufacture of innovative products.

Component segment for artificial lift systems market includes sucker rod, pump jack, cable and separator, controller and gas mandrels. Pump jack accounts for a larger market segment owing to rise in deployment in manufacture and construction sector across the globe.

The key players in the artificial lift system industry include Weatherford International plc, General Electric Company, Baker Hughes Inc and Halliburton Company.

Geographical segmentation for artificial lift systems industry includes North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. North America artificial lift systems market account for a significant share in the global market. Rise in use of rod installed enables a sustainable use in the industry allows the market to expand further.

Market developments in APAC and MEA sector display similar trends due to factors like rise in offshore & onshore oil production and improved conditions for requirements in saturated fields. Rise in subsea and coal-mining operations are expected to bolster the APAC market growth.

