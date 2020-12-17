Oleoresins Market: Pharmaceuticals & Nutraceuticals Segment to Witness the Fastest Growth by 2025

The global oleoresins market is estimated to be valued at USD 1.2 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 6.0% from 2019 to 2025.

Oleoresins extracted from a particular spice or herb provide the flavor characteristics of its ground form with a more rapid flavor release. Oleoresins are produced to preserve the robust flavor and aroma of the spice and are extensively used in the natural food colors and flavors market. The increasing demand for natural and clean label products and strict regulations regarding the use of artificial colors and flavors in food products are factors driving the market demand for oleoresins. Moreover, additional health benefits of specific natural food colors and flavors and advanced technological innovations have boosted the growth of the natural food colors and flavors market, globally.

Download PDF Brochure

The pharmaceuticals & nutraceuticals segment is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast.

Based on application, the oleoresins market is segmented into pharmaceuticals & nutraceuticals, food & beverages, personal care products, and feed. The pharmaceuticals & nutraceuticals segment is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, due to the increasing preference for herbal medicines and increasing intake of natural dietary and health supplements in developed and developing countries.

Capsaicinoids present in capsicums possess antibiotic characteristics. Thus, they act as an ailing agent in medicines and reduce pain sensations. Capsicum oleoresins also find applications in the nutraceuticals industry as key ingredients in supplement formulations, which helps in managing body weight. These factors are collectively projected to drive the pharmaceuticals & nutraceuticals segment in the oleoresins market during the forecast period.

Make an Inquiry

Major players are Akay Group (India), Synthite Industries Pvt. Ltd. (India), AVT Naturals (India), Givaudan (Switzerland), PT Indesso Aroma (Indonesia), Vidya Herbs Private Limited (India), Ungerer & Company (US), Kancor Ingredients Ltd. (India), Plant Lipids (India), Kalsec Inc.(US), Gazignaire (France), and Universal Oleoresins (India).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441