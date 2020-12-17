Global Pharmaceutical Robots Market : to Reach USD 119.46 million With Increasing Demand for Collaborative Robots

Pune, India, 2020-Dec-17 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “ Pharmaceutical Robots Market by Type (Traditional Robots (Articulated Robots, SCARA Robots, Delta Robots, Cartesian Robots), Collaborative Robots), Application (Picking and Packaging, Laboratory Applications)”, published by MarketsandMarkets™.

Revenue Growth Opportunities and Growth Drivers?

The overall pharmaceutical robotic systems market is expected to grow from USD 64.37 million in 2016 to USD 119.46 million by 2021, at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2016 to 2021.

A robotic system is a type of automation that has multiple axes of motion and can be programmed to perform a function. Some of the benefits of automation include efficiency, saving workers from hazardous environments or repetitive tasks, reducing training overhead, eliminating human error, increasing repeatability and reproducibility, and in cleanrooms, removing the potential for human contamination.

Leading Key Players in the Worldwide Industry:

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan), FANUC Corporation (Japan), KUKA AG (Germany), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Denso Corporation (Japan), Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan), Marchesini Group S.p.A (Italy), Universal Robots A/S (Denmark), Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan), and Shibuya Corporation (Japan).

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

The pharmaceutical robotic systems market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to factors such as the increase in domestic industrial robots companies, flourishing pharmaceutical industry, increasing number of conferences and exhibitions, investments and funding in the industrial robots industry, and Japan’s Robot Strategy.

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

On the basis of application, the global pharmaceutical robotic systems market is segmented into picking and packaging, inspection of pharmaceutical drugs, and laboratory applications. The picking and packaging segment accounted for the largest share of the global pharmaceutical robotic systems market.

Factors such as demand for personalized packaging configurations and advantages of robots in pharmaceutical manufacturing such as high speed, accuracy, ability to track and trace, error-free operation, fewer accidents, and better utilization of the floor space are contributing to the large share of the picking and packaging segment.