Gluten-Free Products Market Segmentation By Trends, Region, Product and Application, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec. 17, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Gluten-Free Products Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global gluten-free products market is expected to be driven by increasing number of celiac patients over the forecast period. Increasing consumer awareness regarding health disorders is expected to aggravate the global demand further over the forecast period. Advancements in manufacturing technology coupled with effective distribution channels are presumed to fuel global demand over the foreseeable future.

Key Players:

Boulder Brands

Hain Celestial Group

General Mills Inc.

Kellogg’s Company

The Kraft Heinz Company

Hero Group AG

Glutamel

Big Oz Industries Ltd.

Alara Wholefoods Ltd.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd.

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/gluten-free-products-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

Rapid urbanization along with an increase in disposable income is projected to bolster gluten-free products growth. Improvements in products taste & packaging coupled with growing number of private label gluten-free products are anticipated to augment global gluten-free products market growth over the forecast period.

Lack of essential nutrients such as iron, fiber, vitamin B12, zinc, phosphorus, calcium, folate, and niacin are presumed to affect global market growth negatively over the next seven years. The high end-user cost associated with gluten-free products coupled with increasing raw materials cost is anticipated to restrain global market over the forecast period. Lack of concrete medical evidence on the fact that gluten-free products are healthier than products containing gluten is also expected to obstruct global market growth.

Product Outlook:

Bakery products

Dairy/ dairy alternatives

Meats/ meats alternatives

Condiments, seasonings, spreads

Desserts & ice-creams

Prepared foods

Pasta and rice

Distribution Outlook:

Grocery stores

Mass merchandiser

Independent natural or health food store

Club stores

Drug stores

Regional Insights:

North America dominated the global gluten-free products market owing to increasing number of celiac patients coupled with growing product demand in the region followed by Europe. U.S. is anticipated to be largest consumer market owing to mature market and increasing gluten-free products demand in the region. Europe is projected to witness significant growth in the foreseeable future owing to increasing consumer demand in countries such as UK, France, Germany, and Russia. Asia Pacific is presumed to witness steady growth over the next seven years owing to rapid urbanization and increase in disposable income. Growth in Asia Pacific region is not anticipated to be significant owing to lack of adequate distribution channels and consumer awareness regarding the need of gluten-free products and celiac disorders. Latin America and MEA are expected to witness average growth owing to lesser gluten-products demand in the region.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://blog.naver.com/tomclark