Lactic Acid & Polylactic Acid Market Development Opportunities and Competitive Landscape, 2025

The global Lactic Acid & Polylactic Acid Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global lactic acid & polylactic acid market is anticipated to reach USD 9.8 billion and USD 6.5 billion respectively by 2025. Growing demand for environmental friendly packaged products and awareness is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. Global lactic acid market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.2% from 2017 to 2025.

Key Players:

BASF

Danimer Scientific LLC

Futerro

Galactic

Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology Co. Ltd

Musashino Chemical (China) Co. Ltd

NatureWorks LLC

Corbion Purac

Synbra Technology BV

Hitachi

Sulzer

Growth Drivers:

Growing demand for biodegradable products is also expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period. However, introduction of other renewable packaging alternatives in the market, for example agricultural natural fiber products such as bagasse, bamboo, palm fiber bulrush. These alternatives are expected to restraint the market growth since all these natural fibers are degradable and low cost, it’s reinforcement with PLA acts as an opportunity which is ecological as well as economical.

Rising crude oil price are also estimated to drive the global PLA demand over the forecast period, owing to reduced dependency on traditional petroleum based products. Increasing adoption of bioplastics on account of changing consumer preferences and need for sustainable products is also expected to positively impact the global market in the coming years. However, PLA suffers from distortion at fairly low temperatures hindering their performance compared to other conventional plastics. This resulted in restrictive use of Poly lactic acid to lower its applications in utility packaging. However, companies operating in the market have been are innovation new processes to enhance heat resistance power of polymers.

Lactic Acid Application Outlook:

Industrial

Food and beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Personal care

Polylactic Acid Application Outlook:

Packaging

Agriculture

Transport

Electronics

Textiles

Regional Insights:

North America is expected to be the largest market over the forecast period. Growing demand among all the application segments and high concentration of allied industries of lactic acid in this region is expected to be the key driving force for the industry in this region. Europe and Asia Pacific are expected to grow at a significant rate owing to the legal regulations and conditions on use of synthetic plastic materials and also market penetration of biobased materials in packaging are expected to drive the market in the region over the next six years.

