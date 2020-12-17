Electronic Display Market Prominent Players Analysis, Variables, Trends and Scope, 2022

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec. 17, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Electronic Display Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global electronic display market size was valued at USD 313.5 billion in 2014 and is anticipated to reach USD 733.7 billion by 2022. Global electronic display market is expected to experience a lucrative growth on account of increasing applications of display technologies in numerous electronic systems. Technological innovations, extension of consumer electronics industry and rising applications in numerous end-use segments are anticipated to fuel the market growth.

Key Players:

AU Optronics Corp.

Cambridge Display Technology Ltd.

Fujitsu

LG Display Co.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Sharp Corporation

Sony Corp.

Toshiba Corp.

Universal Display Corporation

Growth Drivers:

The product market has been observed to experience a significant growth in the past few years in light of numerous technological innovations. The development of advanced consumer electronics includes tablets, smartphones, smart televisions and smart wearable’s is anticipated to fuel the market over the forecast period. In addition, rising buying power across the globe is open new opportunities for the growth of the industry. Manufacturers are bound to follow regulations including the restriction of hazardous substances (RoHS) and waste electronics and electrical equipment (WEEE) standards.

The rising trend of AMOLED and OLED in consumer electronic devices on account of technological innovations on high resolution display technology is expected to positively influence the product market. Conversely, the implementation of innovative technologies includes initial costs to be high causing an increase in the cost of the device which is expected to act as a restraint for the growth of product demand.

Technology Outlook:

LCD

LED

OLED

Application Outlook:

Consumer Electronics

Digital Signage

Automotive Display

End-Use Outlook:

Retail

Entertainment

Corporate

Healthcare

Government

Regional Insights:

The global electronic displays industry is observed to be dominated by the Asia Pacific market amounting for over 140 billion in 2014. Less stringent government norms coupled with lower manufacturing costs in the region has led the technology giants to set manufacturing hub in the region, therefore fuelling the industry growth. North America is expected to witness a lucrative growth over the upcoming years on account of improved lifestyle and high disposable incomes of the population is anticipated to accelerate the demand for display based applications.

