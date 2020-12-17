Sustainable Growth Opportunities in the Rice Seeds Market

Northbrook, USA, 2020-Dec-17 — /EPR Network/ —The report “Rice Seeds Market by Type (Hybrid and Open-Pollinated Varieties), Grain Size (Long, Medium, and Short), Hybridization Technique (Two-Line and Three-Line), Treatment (Treated and Untreated Seeds), and Region – Global Forecast to 2023″, The rice seeds market is projected to reach USD 7.62 billion by 2023, from USD 5.47 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.85% during the forecast period. The market is driven by factors such as the increasing technological advances in rice breeding, declining prices of hybrid rice seeds, growing adoption of hybrid rice seeds in the developed and developing countries, and rising seed replacement rate for paddy across Asian countries.

Research Methodology:

Major regions were identified, along with countries contributing the maximum share.

Secondary research was conducted to obtain the value of the rice seeds market for regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and RoW.

Key players have been identified through secondary sources such as the Bloomberg Businessweek, Factiva, agricultural magazines, and annual reports of the companies, while their market share in the respective regions has been determined through both, primary and secondary research. The research methodology includes the study of annual and financial reports of top market players as well as interviews with industry experts (such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and marketing executives) for key insights (both quantitative and qualitative) for the rice seeds market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=129962473

According to the International Seed Federation (ISF), rice accounted for nearly 5% of the global commercial seeds market in 2014. The major seed manufacturing companies have been expanding their product portfolio in the Asian countries. Strong support from the government in terms of subsidies for hybrid seeds has encouraged farmers to adopt this technology in developing countries as well. The decline in prices of hybrid seeds, to bridge the difference between hybrids and OPV seeds, has also encouraged key players to invest in the market.

Open-pollinated varieties were estimated to dominate the rice seeds market in 2018. Increasing adoption of hybrid seeds and increasing seed replacement rate across the countries of Asia Pacific, particularly in India, Thailand, China, and Vietnam is projected to impact the market growth; however, due to the high prices of hybrid seeds, its adoption has been limited to these developing countries. According to industry experts, even though the consumption of hybrid seeds has been exponentially increasing, particularly in China and India, and hybrid seeds have been increasingly preferred by farmers, the market is dominated by open-pollinated varieties owing to the high price of the hybrids.

The advent of genetically modified rice seeds was projected to boost the rice seeds market, after the success of Bt cotton. Majority of the key players have also invested in the development and support of GM rice projects. The Golden Rice Project supported by Syngenta and the development of GM rice seeds by Mahyco was scheduled to be commercialized in the past few years. However, the stringent regulations against GM technology for edible crops have hindered the commercialization of this technology, and multiple projects got shelved due to the regulatory policies.

Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=129962473

Asia Pacific is a major consumer and producer of rice across the globe, and inadequate arable land in this region has encouraged farmers for better yield from their cultivation. Adoption of advanced technologies such as hybrid and certified seeds is also increasing in this region. According to the recent data of USDA published in 2016, India and China are the two major producers and consumers of rice, not only in the Asia Pacific region but across the globe. The Asia Pacific market for rice seeds is consolidated with two players occupying the largest share, followed by other players. Since rice cultivation in other regions of the world is comparatively low, the growth of the Asia Pacific market is projected to remain steady during the forecast period.

This report includes a study of the development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It also includes the profiles of leading companies such as Bayer (Germany), DowDuPont (US), Syngenta (Switzerland), Advanta Seeds (UPL) (India), and Nuziveedu Seeds (India), Mahyco (India), BASF (Germany), Kaveri Seeds (India), SL Agritech (Philippines), Rasi seeds (India), Rallis (India), JK Seeds (India), Hefei Fengle (China), LongPing (China), Guard Agri (Pakistan), and National Seeds Corporation (India).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.