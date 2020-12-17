Trocars Market Worth $762.3 million – Global Industry Leaders & Growth Divers Adopted

PUNE, India, 2020-Dec-17 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Trocars Market by Product (Disposable, Reusable, Reposable), Tip (Bladeless Trocars, Bladed Trocars, Blunt Trocars, Optical), Application (General Surgery, Urology, Pediatric, Gynecological Surgery), End User (Hospitals) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

Revenue Growth Opportunities and Growth Drivers?

The Trocars Market is expected to reach USD 762.3 million by 2023 from USD 502.8 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period

Growth Boosting Factors:

Growing Preference for Minimally Invasive Surgeries

Rising Incidence of Target Conditions for Laparoscopic Surgery

Awareness Programs

Growth Potential of Emerging Economies

The demand for minimally invasive surgeries (MIS) has grown over the years owing to their advantages over conventional surgical techniques. Apart from time and cost reductions, minimally invasive surgeries are also associated with increased safety, decreased scarring, faster recovery, and decreased hospital stay. A news article published on March 25, 2015, in JAMA (Journal of the American Medical Association) stated that research conducted by investigators at Johns Hopkins Medicine (Johns Hopkins University (US)) showed that American hospitals could collectively save between USD 280 million and USD 340 million a year by performing MIS instead of traditional surgeries.

Leading Key Players in the Worldwide Industry:

Key players in the trocars market include Medtronic (Ireland), Ethicon (US), B. Braun (Germany), Applied Medical (US), Cooper Companies (US), Teleflex (US), ConMed (US), LaproSurge (UK), Purple Surgical (UK), and GENICON (US).

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

Based on region, the trocars market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2018, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global market. The large share can primarily be attributed to the increasing prevalence & incidence of cancer, hernia, and appendicitis. The strong presence of major market players in this region ensures easy access to trocars.

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

By product, the trocars market is classified into disposable trocars, reposable trocars, reusable trocars, and accessories. The disposable trocars segment is estimated to command the largest market share in 2018. Their cost-effectiveness, user-friendliness, and safety have resulted in their greater adoption, as compared to reusable trocars.

The application segment is further segmented into general surgery, gynecological surgery, pediatric surgery, urological surgery, and other surgeries. The general surgery segment is estimated to register the highest growth during the forecast period. The key factors driven by the growth of this segment is the rising prevalence of obesity, hernia, and appendicitis.