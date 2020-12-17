Apoptosis Assays Market – Growing Cell-Based Research

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2020-Dec-17 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research report Apoptosis Assays Market is expected to reach USD 5.9 billion by 2023 from an estimated USD 3.6 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 10.5%.

The major factors driving the growth of this market include the rising incidence and prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, growing funding for cancer research, growing cell-based research, and development of apoptosis-modulating drugs.

By product, the Assay kits segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Apoptosis Assays Market in 2018

On the basis of product, assay kits segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Apoptosis Assays Market in 2018. Assay kits are widely used in life sciences research, drug discovery and development, and environmental monitoring in a broad range of applications such as studying disease pathways, screening for potential drug candidates, and evaluating biopharmaceutical production processes. This large share can be attributed to the repeated consumption of assay kits as consumables in various apoptosis testing processes.

By application, the drug discovery & development application segment is projected to have the largest market share during the forecast period (2018-2023)

Based on application, the Apoptosis Assays Market is segmented into drug discovery & development, clinical & diagnostic applications, basic research, and stem cell research. In 2018, the drug discovery & development application segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global Apoptosis Assays Market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising incidence and prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases and increasing government support for developing new treatments for various human diseases.

By end user, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is is projected to have the largest market share during the forecast period (2018-2023)

On the basis of end user, the Apoptosis Assays Market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, hospital and diagnostic laboratories, and academic and research institutes. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of R&D activities undertaken by these companies for the development of biopharmaceutical products.

North America to dominate the market in 2018

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the Apoptosis Assays Market in 2018, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The rising incidence and prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, a large number of life science research studies conducted in the region, favorable government support in the form of research investments, and presence of high-quality infrastructure for clinical and laboratory research are the major factors responsible for the large share of the North American Apoptosis Assays Market.

The prominent players in the Apoptosis Assays Market are Merck KGaA (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), GE Healthcare (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Geno Technology (US), GeneCopoeia, Inc. (US), Bio-Techne Corporation(US), BioTek Instruments (US), PerkinElmer (US), Promega Corporation (US), Biotium (US), Abcam plc (UK), Canvax (Spain), Abnova (Taiwan), and Creative Bioarray (US)

