Resuscitation Devices Market worth $8.7 billion – Global Industry Leaders & Growth Divers Adopted

According to the new market research report “Resuscitation Devices Market by Product (Defibrillator, Endotracheal & Tracheostomy Tube, Masks, Airways, Laryngoscopes, Resuscitators, Ventilators), Patient Type (Neonatal, Adult), End User (Hospital, Ambulance, ICU), Volume – Global Forecast to 2025” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

Revenue Growth Opportunities and Growth Drivers?

The Global Resuscitation Devices Market is projected to reach $8.7 billion by 2025 from USD 6.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.7%.

Growth Boosting Factors:

High Demand for Emergency Care

Rising Prevalence of Target Diseases

Growing Focus on Providing Public-Access Defibrillators and Rising Awareness Programs on Their Use

High Incidence of Preterm Births

Growth in Investments, Funds, and Grants By Government Bodies for Improving Emergency Care Infrastructure

Recent Developments:

In 2019, Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands) launched its HeartStart Intrepid Monitor/Defibrillator with IntelliSpace Connect.

In 2019, ZOLL Medical Corporation (US) acquired Cardiac Science (US) to strengthen its product portfolio.

In 2017, Medtronic plc (Ireland) invested over USD 2.25 billion on R&D, up from USD 2.19 billion in 2016. Its strong focus on R&D helps it to launch new and advanced airway management devices.

Leading Key Players in the Worldwide Industry:

Prominent players in the resuscitation devices market include Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Medtronic plc (Ireland), ZOLL Medical Corporation (US), ResMed, Inc. (US), Physio-Control (acquired by Stryker Corporation, US), Drägerwerk AG & CO. KGaA (Germany), Smiths Medical (US), Ambu (Denmark), Cardinal Health (US), Mindray Medical (China), Nihon Kohden (Japan), Teleflex (US), Salter Labs (US), GE Healthcare (US), Roper Technologies (US), Vyaire Medical (US), Intersurgical (UK), 3M (US), Flexicare (UK), and KARL STORZ (Germany).

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

North America accounted for the largest share of the resuscitation devices market. The rising geriatric population, increasing incidence of cardiac and respiratory diseases, and continuous technological advancements and product innovations are the major factors driving the growth of the resuscitation devices market in North America. Also, increasing efforts by governments to provide the necessary care to cardiac arrest victims at public places through public-access defibrillation programs have increased the demand for emergency care in the region.

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

On the basis of products, the resuscitation devices market is segmented into external defibrillators, airway management devices, convective warming blankets, and other resuscitation devices. In 2019, the airway management devices segment dominated this market owing to factors such as the high incidence of COPD and a large number of asthma and bronchitis cases.

Based on end users, is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and cardiac centers; pre-hospital care settings; and other end users. The hospitals, ASCs, and cardiac centers segment accounted for the largest share of the global resuscitation devices market in 2019. The large share of this end-user segment can be attributed to the growing trend of bulk purchasing, increasing number of donations with regard to the purchase/implementation of defibrillators, growing number of trauma cases and road accidents across the globe, and the launch of training programs to efficiently undertake and operate lifesaving defibrillation procedures.