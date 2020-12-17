Veterinary Endoscopy Market Product Type, Procedure – Analysis 2022

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2020-Dec-17 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report Veterinary Endoscopy Market is expected to reach USD 219.0 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.5%. The base year for this study is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018–2023. The market growth is primarily driven by the growing pet population, increasing number of pet health insurance, and advanced applications of veterinary endoscopes.

Ask for Free PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=42907480

The objectives of this study are as follows:

• To define, describe, and forecast the market by product type, procedure, animal type, end user, and region

• To forecast the revenue of the market segments of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW)

• To identify the micromarkets with respect to drivers, restraints, industry-specific challenges, and opportunities affecting the growth of the market

• To analyze market segments and subsegments with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

• To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players

• To profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies in terms of market developments and growth strategies

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as partnerships, agreements, collaborations; mergers and acquisitions; product launches; and research and development activities in the veterinary endoscopy market

The global market is segmented by product type, procedure, animal type, end user, and region. By product type, the market is segmented into flexible endoscopes, rigid endoscopes, and other endoscopes. The flexible endoscopes segment is expected to dominate the market in 2018. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to wider applications of flexible endoscopes compared to rigid endoscopes.

Based on procedure type, the veterinary endoscopy market is segmented into flexible endoscopy, rigid endoscopy, and other procedures. The flexible endoscopy segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2018. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the increasing number of flexible endoscopy procedures across the globe.

Request for Free Sample Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsample.asp?id=42907480

By animal type, the market is segmented into companion animals, large animals, and other animals. The companion animals’ segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2018. The large share can be attributed to the growing use of veterinary endoscopy for the diagnosis of gastrointestinal diseases in companion animals, increasing awareness about animal health among pet owners, rising pet healthcare expenditure, and the growing companion animal population worldwide.

Based on end users, the market is segmented into hospitals and academic institutes and clinics. The hospitals and academic institutes segment is expected to account for the largest share of the veterinary endoscopy market in 2018. Most endoscopy procedures are performed in hospital-

based settings which is a key factor driving the growth of this segment.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com