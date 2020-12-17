Real World Evidence Solutions Market: Reluctance to Rely on Real-World Studies

PUNE, India, 2020-Dec-17 — /EPR Network/ —

The global real-world evidence market is projected to reach USD 1,348.1 million by 2023 from USD 689.9 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period.

The growth of real-world evidence market is majorly driven by the rising geriatric population (and the subsequent increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases), shift from volume- to value-based care, and delays in drug development (and the subsequent increase in development costs).

By component, the data sets segment accounted for the largest share of the real world evidence market in 2017.

On the basis of component, the data sets segment accounted for the largest share of the global real world evidence market. The large share can be attributed to factors such as easy availability of massive amounts of data, increasing dependence of outcome-based studies on real-world data, and rising demand for information by payers and providers regarding drug safety.

Download a PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=134046412

By therapeutic area, the oncology segment held the largest market share of the real world evidence solutions market in 2017.

Based on therapeutic area, the oncology segment accounted for the largest share of the real world evidence solutions market in 2017. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high number of clinical trials conducted for oncology and the rising prevalence of cancer worldwide.

North America dominated the real world evidence solutions market in 2017

North America accounted for the largest share of the real world evidence market in 2017, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Presence of a favorable regulatory environment, high number of RWE service providers, the presence of a well-established pharmaceutical industry in the region, coupled with the high R&D expenditure, are the major factors responsible for the large share of North America in the global real world evidence market.

Request a Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=134046412

Leading Companies

IQVIA (US), ICON (Ireland), PAREXEL (US), Pharmaceutical Product Development (US), Optum (US), International Business Machines Corporation (US), Cognizant (US), Oracle (US), SAS (US), Syneos Health (US), Anthem (US), Clinigen Group (UK), Palantir Technologies (UK), and Flatiron Health (US).