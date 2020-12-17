Sulfur Fertilizers Market – Global Forecast to 2025

CITY, Country, 2020-Dec-17 — /EPR Network/ —

The sulfur fertilizers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of2.2% from 2020 to 2025.

The sulfur fertilizers market is estimated to be valued at USD4.6billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 5.1billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 2.2%. Factors such as an increase in sulfur deficiency in soils, depletion of sulfur from the soil due to the cultivation of high-yielding varieties, and less deposition of atmospheric sulfur due to strict regulations on sulfur emission are projected to drive the growth of this market.

The sulfates segment is projected to be the largest segment, by type, in the sulfur fertilizers market during the forecast period.

Sulfate containing fertilizers offer advantages of providing sulfur in the sulfate form, which is readily available for plant uptake. Sulfate sulfur is relatively mobile in most soils and moves freely with soil moisture, particularly in the upper levels of the soil profile. The sulfates segment is projected to be the largest segment due to the high consumption of ammonium sulfate, single super phosphate, and ammonium phosphate sulfate across the world.

The oilseeds & pulses segment is projected to account for the largest market during the forecast period.



By crop type, the sulfur fertilizers market is segmented into cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, and other crop types. The dominance of the oilseeds & pulses segment is attributed to the high sulfur requirements, particularly in canola and soybean. Furthermore, sulfur helps in the synthesis of oil and improves protein production in pulses.

Oilseeds & pulses form a staple diet for millions of people in developing countries where they are grown abundantly. Regions that do not cultivate oilseeds & pulses have also started cultivating them due to their importance as cash crops and their nutritional value. Thus, increased production of these crops is also projected to drive the demand for sulfur fertilizers.

By mode of application, the soil segment is projected to be the largest segment in the sulfur fertilizers market during the forecast period.



The application of sulfur fertilizers at the right time is necessary for the proper growth and yield of crops. The different modes of application include soil, foliar, and fertigation. The application method varies according to the form of sulfur used, such as a sulfate-S form or in elemental sulfur form, and the type of crops cultivated.

Sulfur fertilizers can be applied in the soil through techniques, such as a broadcast, which helps in uniform distribution of fertilizers on the soil surface. When applied after planting, a broadcast application is often referred to as a top-dress application. This method is suitable in dense cropping. The advantage of applying sulfur fertilizers through broadcast is that it places a major portion of the fertilizer in the soil zone where moisture is most apt to be available for plant uptake. Due to these factors, the soil segment is projected to dominate the sulfur fertilizers market in 2025.

The Asia Pacific market is estimated to account for the largest market share due to the widespread sulfur deficiency in soils and the high demand for improving crop productivity in the region.

Over the last two decades, the fertilizer industry in most countries of the Asia Pacific region has shifted its focus from developing fertilizer grades to technology upgradation, management, and sustainability of fertilizers. Asia is the most sulfur deficient region in the world, according to The Sulphur Institute, US. Therefore, the use of sulfur fertilizers is becoming a common practice in countries, such as India, China, and other emerging markets, which include Thailand and Indonesia.

Moreover, China and India together accounted for a share of more than 60% in the Asia Pacific sulfur fertilizers market in terms of value and volume. The country is one of the largest producers of corn that majorly finds application in the biofuel and feed industries. Therefore, the need for the application of sulfur fertilizers remains high in China. With the support of the government through subsidies and specific recommendations for promoting the use of sulfur, the market for sulfur fertilizers is growing in India.

Research Coverage

This report segments the sulfur fertilizers market on the basis of type, crop type, form, mode of application, cultivation type, and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses: competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles?which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the sulfur fertilizers market, the high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, market disruption, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

