Urology Devices Market to Progress at a Healthy CAGR in Coming Years

Northbrook, IL 60062 ,USA , 2020-Dec-17 — /EPR Network/ —

Factors driving the growth of this market include the growing geriatric population, rising incidence of cancer, increasing healthcare expenditure, and technological advancements in urology devices.

The report Urology Devices Market is expected to reach USD 44.37 Billion by 2022 from USD 31.44 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 7.1%.

Ask for Free PDF Brochure:- https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=173062212

Market Segmentation: –

By product, the urology devices market is classified into instruments and consumables & accessories. The instruments segment is expected to lead the global urology devices market in 2017.

By disease, the market is segmented into kidney disease, urological cancer and BPH, pelvic organ prolapse. The kidney diseases segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global urology devices in 2017.

On the basis of end user, the urology devices market is categorized into hospitals and clinics, dialysis centers, and other end users. The hospitals and clinics segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global urology devices market during the forecast period.

Recent Developments: –

In May 2017, Fresenius Medical Care launched bicaVera and bicaNova

In October 2016, Richard established a new subsidiary—RIWOspine GmbH (Knittlingen, Germany)

In May 2016, Fresenius Medical Care launched the 6008 CAREsystem for the treatment of patients with ESRD

In May 2016, KARL STORZ commercially launched its Blue Light Cystoscopy (BLC) with Cysview. This allowed the company to offer urologists with a new additional diagnostic option for treating all patients having renal disorder

In May 2015, Richard Wolf opened a new logistics center with a 10,000-m2 floor space at its headquarters in Knittlingen, Germany. The new facility has dedicated warehouse areas equipped with the latest warehousing technology and management systems.

Regional Analysis: –

Based on region, the urology devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to dominate the urology devices market in 2017.

Request for Free Sample Pages: – https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=173062212

Top Key Players: –

Key players in the urology devices market include Fresenius Medical Care (Germany), Baxter (US), Boston Scientific (US), Olympus (Japan), Richard Wolf (US), KARL STORZ (Germany), Cook Medical (US), Medtronic (US), C. R. Bard (US), Dornier MedTech (Germany), Prometheus Group (US), Medi-Globe (US), Intuitive Surgical (US), Merit Medical Systems (US), Siemens Healthcare (Germany), Stryker (US), ROCAMED (France), Medica (Italy), NOVAmedtek (Turkey), SRS Medical Systems (US), ProSurg (US), Albyn Medical (UK), EMD Medical Technologies (Canada), and Biolitec (Germany).