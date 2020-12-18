Melorra, Bangalore-based Lightweight Jewellery brand, Launches Neon-Inspired Gold Accessory Range

Bangalore, India, 2020-Dec-18 — /EPR Network/ — Famous for their unique take on capturing global fashion trends, Melorra has a made a name for itself in the lightweight jewellery market. The brand is one of the fastest growing online lightweight jewellery brands with the sole resolution to bring the simple, minimal yet trendy gold, diamond, and precious stone accessories to the shoppers. As per its continuous endeavours to introduce fresh jewellery collection every week, Melorra recently launched The Neon Pop Collection that ideally captures the aura and glow of the neon shade.

The Neon Pop Collection is inspired by the ongoing and ever-green neon shade that is making a splash in the fashion industry. The pop of the colour, neon was seen almost everywhere in the fashion label launches as part of their Autumn/Winter 2020 collection. Melorra took cues from all the international and national fashion houses and crafted a yellow gold jewellery collection infused with neon enamel to give it a ‘pop- of neon’.

The challenging part of designing the Neon Pop Collection was to perfectly capture the energetic, intense, and youthful vibe of the shade; not everyone is a fan of the bright colour. While brainstorming through the creative session for the Neon Pop Collection, the designers of the range came with the idea to incorporate youthful and geometric patterns in the yellow gold jewellery items that would be best for casual wear. Thus, Melorra’s Neon Pop Collection was crafted.

More About the Neon Pop Collection:

The Neon Pop jewellery range consists of a total of 75 yellow gold jewellery designs with a high polish finish

The collection features jewellery pieces under a variety of accessory categories, such as necklaces earrings, rings, bangles, pendants, and bracelets

Each piece is crafted in patterns of green enamel in geometric motifs and is available in both 18K and 22K gold.

The price range for the Neon Pop Collection starts from INR 11,000 and goes all way up to INR 1,38,000

You can explore the earrings from the Neon Pop Collection on Melorra: https://www.melorra.com/jewellery/earrings/

About Melorra

The Bangalore-based lightweight online jewellery brand, Melorra offers minimal and trendy jewellery designs in gold, diamond, and gemstones. The brand currently has more than 10,000 jewellery designs on its website. It is famous for its contemporary take on global fashion trends and designing brilliant jewellery items that cater to the accessory needs of modern women.

Melorra’s products are available in over 26,000 pin codes with the cash on delivery option. The gold jewellery comes with BIS Hallmark, and the diamond and gemstone items are SGL and IGI certified at a 30-day return/exchange offer and lifetime exchange option with Melorra.