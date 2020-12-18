Ensure High-quality and Accessible Experiential Training for Healthcare Professionals Using the Virti Platform

Houston, Texas, 2020-Dec-18 — /EPR Network/ — Virti (virti.com) is pleased to offer its high-grade immersive tech products and services with various real-life applications such as VR surgery, communications, and life-saving training to clients within the UK and beyond.

Having been recognized in several occasions by major publications and award-giving organizations, Virti is changing the course of medical training and education through its powerful and immersive products using extended reality (XR), artificial intelligence (AI), and gamification solutions in the medical field, and soon across other areas of discipline, as well.

One of its main applications in the medical field is virtual reality surgeries. Through this cutting-edge technology, medical practitioners not only are able to uphold best practices through standardized training programs but also ensure that the medical services provided to patients are of the highest quality and at the level of professionalism expected of them.

One of the major breakthroughs provided by virtual surgeries is the elimination of risk on patients when surgeons are completing their practicum. In this manner, trainee surgeons are able to focus on their skills and gain the invaluable experience needed for actual surgeries when it matters the most.

Another benefit of their VR technology in the medical field is its superior guarantee on patient safety, which highlights one of the most basic governing principles of the profession: “do no harm”. The data gathered in their training simulations can also be used to further improve the standards of care provided by medical professionals and project trends that could help shape the future of healthcare.

Their data-driven training offers several benefits, such as the timely delivery of training to a specialized workforce by means of cognitive learning techniques to lessen instances of skill-fade and maximize ROI on training spend; reduction of stress and anxiety levels of health professionals; as well as scalable training processes extending beyond the four corners of their in-house training facilities.

Virti’s commitment to all of its clients and stakeholders is based on a simple principle observed in most healthcare facilities across the globe today. On its website, it points out the problem: ‘Access to high quality experiential learning in healthcare is serendipitous and dependent on location, geography, and resources leading to inequality of access’, in which the company offers a direct solution.

About Virti

Virti aims to provide equity of access for all kinds of users. Their multisectoral expertise from experience design, content creation, curriculum integration, to roll out and adoption within organizations ensure the highest quality of service you can expect from none other than a multi-awarded company in an emerging field of technology. They are committed to working with clients in identifying key objectives and then work backwards to help plan a successful implementation. If you have any queries and concerns, you may fill out their contact form at virti.com/contact/ to get started with a free diagnostic call to help you analyze your organization’s learning and development needs.