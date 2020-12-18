SpotnRides Releases Cabify Clone, a Ready-to-Go App Platform for a Profitable Taxi Business Owner

Madurai, India, 2020-Dec-18 — /EPR Network/ — The taxi industry is a competitive market with the arrival of giant players and competing with them is a critical issue for the new startup launchers. On-demand taxi booking application with unique features bring relief to the startup owners by reducing the criticalities in real-time. Cabify is one such application that allows startup owners to offer convenient taxi services to customers in a wide range. SpotnRides releases a Cabify clone app solution that surely makes them a profitable player in 2021.

Getting a huge profit depends on how the services can be widened with a solid potential customer base via on-demand platforms. Creating one such platform with the inclusion of all the unique feature sets will be a tedious task for the new startup owners. SpotnRides provides a tech-based helping hand for them via the Cabify clone app to offer taxi services to a wide range of customers.

A Cabify clone app includes the most demanding features and the synchronized operational interfaces. Due to the pre-built app development phase, launching a new venture, and getting familiarity in the taxi industry is achievable for new players. Complete live tracking of current vehicle status, feasible vehicle selection based on the trip requirement, pre-book of the trips and the recursive rides are the special mentions of our Cabify clone app solution.

SpotnRides has already registered its space in the taxi-app development with a solid client base. Qualified technical team, hassle-free workflows on each stage of app development, cope up with the deadline for app development and the attractive app designs are the special mentions from the SpotnRides. Since the SpotnRides is an experienced player in taxi app development, sufficient knowledge regarding the market trends and the customer behavioral changes is gained and app development on the basis make startup owners be the frontrunner in the market.

“Being coping up with the current market trends and creating a user-friendly application are the ultimate objectives of SportnRides. With the way of app workflows, technology inclusion, and best-in-class features, SpotnRides offers a unique application for the startup owners in diverse fields.” stated CEO, SpotnRides. Also, he reported that “We release a new app solution namely Cabify clone app now to take the taxi-service startups into the next level and make the owners are profitable owners in coming years.”

High-Profit Assurance Options in Cabify Clone App Solution are:

Easy Accessible to all the customers and drivers to manage the taxi-service activities as per the customer's expectations.

Geo-Location Tracking enables both the customers and the drivers to be aware of the current location and complete the trip in minimum traveling time that leads to carrying more booking requests for high-profit.

Digitized Driver Validation allows the admin to on-board the experienced drivers after a thorough validation of their documents digitally.

Repeated Trips allow the customers to book the trip in a repeated form with favorite drivers easily.

Referral-based Earning allows all the participants to get a specified earning after inviting their friends/relatives via invitation code.

