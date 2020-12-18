Personal Cloud Market report by MarketsandMarkets

Northbrook, IL 60062, USA, 2020-Dec-18 — According to a research report “Personal Cloud Market by Revenue Type (Direct Revenue and Indirect Revenue), User Type (Enterprises and Consumers), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America) – Global Forecast to 2024”, global personal cloud market size is expected to grow from USD 23.7 billion in 2019 to USD 73.4 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.4% during the forecast period. The proliferation of digital content and the upsurge in internet usage are some of the major factors driving the growth of the market.

Dropbox (US) is recognized as one of the leading vendors in the personal cloud market. It is one of the leading providers of cloud storage and file-sharing services to businesses and individuals globally. The company offers a Dropbox service that allows users to edit files, add photos and videos from anywhere, and share these files with anyone. Dropbox, being a pure-play personal cloud provider, offers 2 GB of free cloud storage to consumers. It includes various features, such as flexible storage plans, file and version recovery, team folder manager, link permissions, smart sync, account transfer tool, third-party app integrations, live support, and others. It has a large customer base, including Fortune 100 companies, local businesses, and freelancers across the world. It focuses on organic and inorganic growth strategies. For instance, in September 2019, Dropbox partnered with BetterCloud, one of the leading SaaS operations management platforms. The partnership aimed to integrate the two platforms to provide advanced data protection and orchestration functionality for Dropbox teams. Moreover, this new offering for Dropbox customers would allow businesses to enforce custom security policies, scan content for sensitive data, and automate critical processes.

Microsoft (US) is an American multinational technology and consulting firm. In the personal cloud market, Microsoft offers OneDrive. It is cloud storage that users can access from any device, anywhere. It allows users to store their personal documents, images, and other important files, which can be accessed through any other device. The solution also allows users to share their pictures and other documents across platforms such as Android and iOS. It enables collaboration with updated Office 365 apps, such as PowerPoint, Word, Excel, Outlook, and OneNote, to create and edit documents from anywhere on the user’s phone, tablet, PC, or Mac. OneDrive keeps users’ personal content safe and easily recovers files after accidental deletes or malicious attacks. The company offers OneDrive Basic with 5 GB of free storage for individuals. For business users, it offers 1 TB of OneDrive storage per user with 24/7 phone and web support.

