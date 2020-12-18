New Yorker Electronics Distributes BMI 604D Series of Axial Lead Aluminum Capacitors

NORTHVALE, New Jersey, USA, 2020-Dec-18 — /EPR Network/ — New Yorker Electronics, an authorized distributor of Barker Microfarads (BMI), is distributing the manufacturer’s 4-Terminal Tubular Axial Lead Aluminum Capacitors. These capacitors are rated to Mil Version to Mil-PRF-39018/07 and an operating temperature to +105°C.

These USA-made aluminum capacitors feature an inductance limit of 2nH and a wide temperature range. New Yorker Electronics is distributing the full range of 5 to 200VDC and the 47µF to 22,000µF capacitance range. The nominal case size range is 19.050mm Ø x 41.275mm L to 25.400mm Ø x 92.075mm L.

There are four types of sleeves available in this series. The polyester sleeve is standard on this device; also available is a P.V.C. sleeve. Both of these sleeves are also available with an epoxy end seal. These seals are available for devices that are exposed to halogenated cleaning solvents, such as in cases of removing fluxes from circuit boards or degreasing tiny metal parts.

New Yorker Electronics also is distributing two other BMI Tubular Axial Lead Capacitor Series. The 601D -55°C to +105°C Tubular Axial Lead; Long Life, Low ESR; Mil Ver—Mil-PRF-39018/03 and its 53D -40 to +85°C General Purpose Large Tubular Axial Lead Capacitor.

Barker Microfarads (BMI) is a manufacturer of USA Made high quality, high reliability aluminum electrolytic capacitors. New Yorker Electronics offers its broad range of Axial- and Radial-leaded DC capacitors (in both miniature and tubular designs) as well as a full line of AC Motor Starting and AC Motor Run capacitors.

BMI offers many standard ratings as found on our products page or we can custom design parts to fit your unique application. Our DC capacitor products are typically utilized in applications such as power supplies, filtering, by-pass, coupling-decoupling, timer applications, energy storage, noise suppression, controls and instrumentation, automotive applications, telecommunications, computers, electronic lighting ballasts, and tantalum replacement.

New Yorker Electronics is a certified franchised distributor of electronic components, well known for its full product lines, large inventories and competitive pricing since 1948. New Yorker Electronics is an AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified source of Passive components, Discrete Semiconductors, electromechanical devices, Flash & DRAM modules, embedded board solutions, power supplies and connectors, and operates entirely at heightened military and aerospace performance levels. It also functions in strict accordance with AS5553 and AS6496 standards — verifying that it has implemented industry standards into everyday practices to thwart the proliferation of counterfeit parts. It is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International).