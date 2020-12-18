CROWN ACT Slated to be Pre-filed in January

In January 2021, a bill that bans discrimination against protective Black hairstyles will be pre-filed.

New Mexico, USA, 2020-Dec-18 — /EPR Network/ — The CROWN Act, which stands for Create a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair, will amend the state’s Human Rights Act to extend protection to braids, twists, knots, locs, cornrows, and other protective hair texture and styles in public schools and workplaces. If signed into law, written grooming policies that ban protective hairstyles will be considered illegal.

In 2019, California became the first state to pass the CROWN Act into law. Six states have already followed suit since then. In states where the CROWN Act is a law, victims can voice their complaints to their state’s Human Rights Bureau. If not resolved, the matter could be taken to civil court.

The CROWN Act’s Central Organizing Committee have shared their personal horror stories about Black hair and hairstyle discrimination, including having their hair petted and being asked tons of questions on hair hygiene in a professional setting.

Research by Dove found that Black women are 3.4 times more likely to be perceived as unprofessional and are 1.5 times more likely to be sent home from the workplace because of their hair. To make matters worse, 80 percent of Black women said they had to change their natural hair to fit in the workplace.

This aggression can lead to internalized racism, inability to find a job, and creating a sense of shame for who they are. In fact, some of the members of the Central Organizing Committee had unpleasant experiences trying to hide their hair.

Erica Davis-Crump, a committee member, said that she would cry when she couldn’t straighten her hair back in middle school. She’d also burned herself while using a hot comb and had hyperpigmentation on the area around her bangs.

These protective hairstyles have a deep culture and history embedded into them. They have existed in Africa for centuries, predating slavery. The thick, tightly-coiled hair of Black women are designed to shield their head from the sun’s heat, but because they are also susceptible to knots and damages, Black women would routinely gather to braid those delicate strands.

The Black woman’s hair is resilient and strong, yet fragile at the same time. It is wonderfully complex and dynamic, but is often misunderstood and mistreated, making it the perfect metaphor for her position in the society.

Source:

www.keswigs.com