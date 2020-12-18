Vishay Intertechnology ENYCAP Energy Storage Capacitors Now Available in Seven Smaller Case Sizes

NORTHVALE, New Jersey, USA, 2020-Dec-18 — /EPR Network/ — New Yorker Electronics has announced the release of seven new smaller Vishay ENYCAP (ENergY storage CAPacitors) in case sizes ranging from 10mm x 20mm to 12.5mm x 40mm and capacitance values from 5 F to 22 F.

These electrical double-layer energy storage capacitors available through New Yorker Electronics are designed for energy harvesting and power backup applications. With their new compact sizes, the standard 220 EDLC (Electric Double Layer Capacitors), ruggedized 225 EDLC-R, high voltage 230 EDLC-HV, and ruggedized, high voltage 235 EDLC-HVR series ENYCAP capacitors increase power density and save space in a wide range of industrial, renewable energy, and automotive applications. These include smart meters, handheld electronics, robotics, energy harvesting devices, E-latch door systems, emergency lighting, and more.

Ideal for standard and harsh, high humidity environments, Vishay’s ENYCAP capacitors offer useful life up to 2,000 hours at +85 °C to enable maintenance-free operation and greater design flexibility. Ruggedized devices meet the highest class of moisture resistance, the biased 85 °C / 85 % RH 1500-hour test, while high voltage capacitors offer rated voltages up to 3.0 V. The RoHS-compliant, AEC-Q200 qualified devices feature rapid charge and discharge performance and are available in through-hole versions.

Features & Benefits:

Polarized energy storage capacitor with high capacity and energy density

Available in through-hole (radial) version

Rated voltage: 3.0 V

Applications:

Power backup

Burst power support

Storage device for energy harvesting

Micro UPS power source

Energy recovery

Samples and production quantities of the ENYCAP capacitors in the smaller case sizes are available now through New Yorker Electronics, with lead times of six weeks for larger quantities. As a franchise distributor for Vishay Intertechnology, New Yorker Electronics supplies its full line of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs, and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors, and capacitors).

New Yorker Electronics is a certified franchised distributor of electronic components, well known for its full product lines, large inventories and competitive pricing since 1948. It is an AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified source of passive components, discrete semiconductors, electromechanical devices, Flash & DRAM modules, embedded board solutions, power supplies and connectors, and operates exclusively at heightened military and aerospace performance levels. New Yorker Electronics operates in strict accordance with AS5553 and AS6496 standards in its everyday procedures to thwart the proliferation of counterfeit parts. It is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International).