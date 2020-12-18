Pipeline Network Market report by MarketsandMarkets

Northbrook, IL 60062, USA, 2020-Dec-18 — According to a research report “Pipeline Network Market by Offering (Solution and Services), Application (Pipeline Monitoring and Pipeline Operation Optimization), Content, End-User Industry (Crude & Refined Petroleum, Water & Wastewater), and Region – Global Forecast to 2024”, published by MarketsandMarkets, the pipeline network market to grow from USD 8.5 billion in 2019 to USD 12.3 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.6% during the forecast period.

Major factors expected to drive the growth of the Pipeline network market include the rising demand for oil and gas from developing countries, growing demand for commercial off-the-shelf technology, rising big data and analytics trends, and need for maintaining Quality of Experience (QoE) and Quality of Service (QoS) of pipeline transportation.

Huawei (China) is a prominent player in the pipeline network market as it offers a digital pipeline solution. This solution provides complete and reliable coverage and an integrated communication platform. The solution comprises an intelligent security platform for oil and gas pipelines and for sites deployed along the pipelines. Oil and gas companies can keep track of their daily pipeline operations and enhance pipeline security through automated warnings and provide rapid responses to incidents with the help of this solution. The digital pipeline solution consists of an infrastructure network, convergence communication, and integrated security. It helps overcome operation and maintenance difficulties. The solution can work with a Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system, which helps companies know the pipeline operating status in real time for ease of risk response and improved efficiency. Huawei has clients all over the world, with a majority from the energy sector, such as oil and gas companies. Moreover, the company has a geographic presence in China, Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Asia Pacific (APAC), with 188,000 employees as of 2018.

ABB (Switzerland) is one of the key players in the pipeline network market and provides a comprehensive range of solutions. The company is a technology leader serving markets, such as utilities, industry, and transport and infrastructure. ABB’s major operations consist of 3 business segments, namely, electrification products, industrial automation, and robotics and motion. The company specializes in mastering the control loop and transforming client operations through actionable insights that optimize performance in real time with the help of the ABB Ability solution. This solution enhances performance, improves reliability and efficiency, and minimizes the overall environmental impact from the start and throughout the entire life cycle of the project. It offers control systems for concentrated installation and distributed network for pipeline transport applications. Moreover, the company provides an automation platform that consists of asset management and Safety Instrumented System (SIS) capabilities, Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) reporting, full audit trail facilities to track operator actions and changes, and Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) calculation tools. These help in the analysis of production performance. The company has approximately 25,700 employees serving in the industrial automation division.

