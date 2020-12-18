Medical Device Coatings Market Overview, SWOT Analysis, Key Players Profiles and Sales Data, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec. 18, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Medical Device Coatings Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The medical equipment coatings market is determined by growing healthcare consciousness in developing and developed countries coupled with growing demand for enhanced healthcare & medical facilities. Medical device or equipment coatings are being utilized for wear & tear, to counter microbial growth and avoidance of infection by medical devices.

Key Players:

SurModics

Sono-Tek Corp

Hydromer

Materion Corp.

Royal DSM N.V.

Specialty Coating Systems, Inc.

Precision Coating Company, Inc.

Coatings2Go, LLC

Harland Medical Systems, Inc.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

PPG Industries, Inc.

Growth Drivers:

Growing requirement of nanotechnology supported coatings is projected to provide superior opportunities for industry growth over the forecast period. Though, instability in a cost of raw materials coupled with severe governmental policy and regulations is expected to obstruct market growth over the forecast period. Medical device or equipment coatings assist in plummeting the roughness between tissues and medical devices, wetting, wear-resistance, uniform adhesion, offers surface coverage and coating homogeneity. Growing awareness about modestly persistent surgeries amongst the patients is expected to drive the worldwide medical device coating industry.

In addition to which, expansion prospect in medical industries coupled with budding economies is expected to drive the worldwide market for medical device coatings to some level over the forecast period. Growing people anxiety towards wellbeing and health coupled with growing disposable earnings is however expected to augment the demand for enhanced medical facilities over the forecast period. Moreover, shifting government regulation for medical devices around diverse countries may obstruct the expansion of medical device coating industry to some extent.

Product Outlook:

Hydrophilic coatings

Antimicrobial coatings

Drug-eluting coatings

Anti-thrombogenic coatings

Application Outlook:

Neurology

Orthopedics

General surgery

Cardiovascular

Dentistry

Gynecology

Regional Insights:

On the basis of a geographical region, the market can be segregated into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of World. North America is expected to capture maximum market share in terms of revenue over the forecast period owing to the US which is expected to be the huge market for medical device coating. Asia Pacific is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period owing to developing market of India and China. Superior growth outlook in the medical & healthcare industry has pressurized many multinational companies to endow more in the budding market of Asia Pacific.

