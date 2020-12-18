Glucose Biosensor Market Application, Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers, 2022

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec. 18, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Glucose Biosensor Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global glucose biosensor market was estimated at USD 15.3 billion in 2015 and is anticipated to reach USD 31.0 billion by 2022. Biosensors are identified as analytical equipment that change a biological reaction into electrical indicator and help in measuring an extensive range of analytic comprising gasses, bacteria, organic compounds and others.

Key Players:

Roche Diagnostics

LifeScan

Abbott Laboratories

Bayer

Medtronic

Pinnacle Medical Solutions

AgaMatrix

Sanofi S.A.

BioSense Medical Devices

Nova Biomedical

Growth Drivers:

Some key factors accredited to the expansion of this market comprises the growing occurrence of diabetes around the globe, the growth of the technically advanced product, increasing the requirement for non-invasive products and minimally sized products, increasing patient consciousness levels, and the requirement for early diabetes recognition. However, the existence of other options for supervision of diabetes, for instance, laboratory process is expected to confine market expansion over the forecast period. Rising occurrence of diabetes worldwide is the main factor contributing towards the expansion of this industry. Glucose monitoring of blood is utilized as an essential instrument in diabetes management.

End-use Outlook:

Hospitals

Homecare Diagnostics

The home care diagnostics is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period owing to increasing demand coupled with latest innovation & advancement that are been inculcated into these devices to make it more précised and accurate. Hospital sector is expected to capture maximum share over the forecast period.

Type Outlook:

Amperometric Biosensors

Fluorescence Glucose

Among these two kinds, amperometric glucose biosensor is extensively accessible commercially. Amperometric biosensor operates by the way of glucose oxidase. Amperometric biosensor oxidizes glucose directing to the creation of hydrogen peroxide, which is noticed by the electrode and the level of glucose is examined. Moreover, by the improvement in fluorescent glucose biosensor, it is likely to capture the huge market share over the forecast period. This biosensor works on fluorescence process that calculates the level of blood glucose with additional precision.

Regional Insights:

On the basis of a geographical region, the market can be segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of World. North America is expected to capture maximum revenue over the forecast period owing to increasing cases of diabetes in North America coupled with technological advancement that is happening in this area. Europe is expected to capture second largest revenue over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period owing to increasing aging population coupled with increasing consumer awareness about these devices.

