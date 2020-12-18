Gene Expression Analysis Market Sales Channel, Future Trend, Forecast by Type & Application, 2025

The global Gene Expression Analysis Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global gene expression market is estimated to reach USD 11.3 billion by 2025. Market is also expected to grow at a decent rate over the forecast period driven by rising number of cancer patients, facilities for financial funding, decreased cost of sequencing, and high concentration on research & development.

Key Players:

  • QIAGEN
  • Quest Diagnostics Incorporated.
  • Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
  • Illumina
  • Novogene Corporation.
  • PerkinElmer
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • Agilent Technologies
  • GE Healthcare Dharmacon Inc
  • Promega Corporation

Growth Drivers:

The gene expression is a set of steps for a functional genetic code product occur in the synthesis, with the support of the data coded on genes. The process is prominent in multi cellular organisms as well as bacteria such as eukaryotes or prokaryotes, which ensure the creation of machinery macro molecular of their life.

In context with the consumables of gene expressions, the industry is classified into DNA chips and reagents. The segment of reagent held the largest revenue share of consumables in the industry. This segment is anticipated to witness high growth influenced by increasing number of service center for sequencing, research & development with financial funding, and rising installation number of analysis instruments.

Technique Category Outlook:

  • RNA Expression
    • Northern Blotting
    • DNA Microarrays
    • PCR Techniques
    • RNA-Seq
  • Promoter Analysis
    • In vitro Transcription/Nuclear Run-On Assays
    • Gel Shift Assays
    • Chromatin Immunoprecipitation (ChIP)
  • Protein Expression & Posttranslational Modification Analysis
    • Western Blotting
    • 2-D Gel Electrophoresis
    • Immunoassays
    • Mass Spectrometry

Regional Insights:

The North America industry is estimated to hold the largest share, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe. The Asia Pacific region is estimated for the rapid growth over the forecast period. The growth in this region is influenced by increasing gene test popularity, government concern to improve healthcare with laws & regulation, and rising agriculture research activity.

The vital factors influencing the growth and contribution of aforementioned region include development of databases, increasing R & D, and continuous advancement & innovation in technology across the world. Rising initial funding and investment for research in genetic by government as well as the growing awareness & popularity of gene expressions is expected to shift demand. Recently, classified systems of GE have determined a cancer subtype aggressive colon with features like mesenchymal, which ensures EMT of tumor cells.

