MEA Parenteral Nutrition Market Dynamics, SWOT Analysis and Competitive Insights till 2025

The MEA Parenteral Nutrition Market is expected to display a CAGR of 7.1% in the forthcoming period owing to variables such as increase in premature births, vulnerability to malnutrition, and increasing prevalence of cancers. In addition, existing malnourished children and premature neonates with a specific need for parenteral nutrition propels the market growth in the near future. With the rise in supply of parenteral nutrition, the regions have witnessed a strong decline in the prevalence of chronic disease and malnourishment.

Driving factors responsible for MEA parenteral nutrition market include decline in child mortality rate and improved healthcare settings. Rise in improved birth rate with enhanced nutrition levels is expected to bolster MEA market during the forecast period. Malnutrition is one of the primary drivers for MEA parenteral nutrition industry. Secondary drivers include prevalence of chronic conditions and administration of important nutrients that help in maintaining energy, strength and hydration level.

MEA Parenteral Nutrition Nutrient Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Carbohydrate

Parenteral Lipid Emulsions

Single Dose Amino Acid Solutions

Trace Elements

Vitamins and Minerals

MEA Parenteral Nutrition Dosage Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Vials

Ampoules

Bottles

Bags

Multi chambered bags

Other bags

The key players in the MEA parenteral nutrition industry includes B. Braun Melsungen AG; Baxter; Fresenius Kabi AG; Hospira Inc.; Qatar Pharma Factory; Pharmaceutical Solutions Industry; Kuwait Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries Co.; Alfa Laboratories; and Well Pharma.

Geographical segmentation for MEA parenteral nutrition market include Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Jordan, Lebanon, and UAE. Saudi Arabia accounted for a significant market share in 2016followed by Kuwait, Oman, Jordan, and Lebanon. Rise in healthcare settings, increase in awareness and rise in healthcare expenditure is likely to support the market growth in MEA regions. Healthcare settings in UAE witnesses several improvements resulting out of significant investments by local government.

