Global Balanos Oil Market Insights, Scope And Forecast By 2018-2028

Balanos oil is extracted from the nuts of Balanites aegyptiaca, an Egyptian tree, also known as a desert date. The Balanites aegyptiaca grows irrespective of the soil type and climatic conditions. The tree has been around for four thousand years in Egypt. The tree grows up to thirty-three feet high. It produces a yellow fruit which is used for making balanos oil. The balanos oil is primarily used in making perfumes, in cooking, medicinal purposes and cosmetics. The balanos oil contains essential fatty acids and unsaponifiables, such as yamogenin and diosgenin.

BALANOS OIL MARKET SEGMENTATION

The Balanos oil market is segmented on the basis of end-user as:

Perfume
Cooking
Cosmetics
Medicinal

BALANOS OIL MARKET KEY PLAYERS

Some of the significant companies in the world that are functioning in the balanos oil market are:

FasoStore
Premier Specialties
Shea Terra Organics
Toogga
Aunatural Organics
Huiles Bertin

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)
Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)
Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)
CIS and Russia
Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)
Japan
Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

