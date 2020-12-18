Global Tinplate Market Future Forecast Indicates Impressive Growth Rate

Tinplate contains sheets of steel with a tin coating. It is made by hot rolling and cold rolling of steel strip; removing rust by pickling it in acid and then coating with tin in an electrolytic process. Tinplate is characterized by a wide range of properties including excellent formability & stability, excellent corrosion resistance, excellent solderability & weldability, beautiful metallic luster and good paintability & printability. Tinplate is the most preferred packaging material, for both food products such as edible oil, beverages and non-food packaging applications such as paints, aerosols, chemicals and battery jackets, amongst others.



Tinplate Market: Segmentation

The global tinplate market is segmented on the basis of product type, thickness, grade, application and region.

Based on product type, the global tinplate market is segmented as:

Single Reduced

Double Reduced

Based on thickness, the global tinplate market is segmented as:

>0.20 mm

20 mm-0.30 mm

30 mm – 0.40 mm

<0.40 mm



Based on grade, the global tinplate market is segmented as:

Prime Grade

Secondary Grade

Others

Based on end-use application, the global tinplate market is segmented as:

Packaging

Food & Beverage Packaging

Non-Food Packaging

Paints

Aerosols

Battery Jackets

Chemicals

Others



The Tinplate Market Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Russia, Rest of Europe)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

South Asia & Oceania (India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of South Asia & Oceania)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa)



Tinplate Market: Prominent market stakeholders

Key market stakeholders in the global tinplate market are Tata Tinplate GPT Steel Industries Ltd., ArcelorMittal, Nippon Steel Corporation, United States Steel, JFE Steel Corporation, thyssenkrupp Steel, TCC Group companies, POSCO, Ton Yi Industrial Corp., Massilly Holding SAS, Berlin Metals, Toyo Kohan Co., Ltd., Titan Steel, Baosteel Co. Ltd., Tianjin Jiyu Steel Co., Ltd., and Sino East Steel Enterprise Co., Ltd., amongst others.



Pertinent aspects this study on the Tinplate market tries to answer exhaustively are:

• What is the forecast size (revenue/volumes) of the most lucrative regional market?

• What is the share of the dominant product/technology segment in the Tinplate market?

• What regions are likely to witness sizable investments in research and development funding?

• What are Covid 19 implication on Tinplate market and learn how businesses can respond, manage and mitigate the risks?

• Which countries will be the next destination for industry leaders in order to tap new revenue streams?

• Which new regulations might cause disruption in industry sentiments in near future?

• Which is the share of the dominant end user?

• Which region is expected to rise at the most dominant growth rate?

• Which technologies will have massive impact of new avenues in the Tinplate market?

• Which key end-use industry trends are expected to shape the growth prospects of the Tinplate market?

• What factors will promote new entrants in the Tinplate market?

• What is the degree of fragmentation in the Tinplate market, and will it increase in coming years?

