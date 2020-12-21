Drug Discovery Informatics Market Key Players |Sales Channel, Traders and Dealers | Research Report

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec. 21, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Drug Discovery Informatics Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Drug Discovery Informatics Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% over the forecast period. Drug discovery is a multidisciplinary process used by researchers to encounter highly interconnected and complex meta data with the unprecedented availability of instrumentation and information technology.

Key Players:

PerkinElmer

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Certara, L.P.

Novo Informatics Pvt. Ltd

Collaborative Drug Discovery

Jubilant Life Sciences Limited

Selvita

Charles River Laboratories International

ChemBridge Corporation

Albany Molecular Research Inc. (AMRI)

GVK Biosciences Private Limited

Growth Drivers:

“The advanced information technology has redefined the traditional drug discovery process and the research productivity of computational chemistry application is providing substantial benefits to drug discovery informatics platform.”

Inexpensive computing is transforming the face of modern discovery informatics. The redefinition of drug discovery informatics is serving scientists with decision support tools and the rise in data culture is driving the growth of drug discovery informatics market.

Presently, the industry is facing major productivity challenges to efficiently generate pipelined products to replace the fading blockbusters of genomics. The rising research & development expenses and downward pricing pressures have emerged a potential threat to the industry growth. The swelling regulatory burden and lack of a worldwide governing harmony have added up to the challenges faced by the pharmaceutical vendors. The new entrants are increasingly organizing cross-functional working groups to evaluate the authenticity of these applications and methods to steer these methodologies for their unique discovery process. In an attempt to minimize cost restraints, the market players have found new technologies resulting in a shift from conventional methodologies towards modern-day technologies.

Drug Discovery Informatics Workflow Outlook:

Discovery Informatics Identification & Validation Informatics Assay Development Informatics Lead Generation Informatics

Development Informatics Lead Optimization FHD Preparation Phase IA Informatics Phase IB/2 Informatics



Drug Discovery Informatics Mode Outlook:

In-house Informatics

Outsourced Informatics

Drug Discovery Informatics Service Outlook:

Sequence Analysis Platforms

Molecular Modeling

Docking

Clinical Trial Data Management

