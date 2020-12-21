Self-Healing Materials Market Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends and Development 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec. 21, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Self-Healing Materials Market is expected to gain USD 4.1 billion by 2025. Self-healing products extend the shelf life of a material as well as base layer and recipient product. Commercially, the market witnesses an upward trend due to long-term benefits offered by self-healing materials as compared to conventional compounds. Self-healing materials industry is driven by factors such as advantages and features offered by use of self-healing materials coupled with thermal and mechanical properties add to the market growth in the forecast period.

By form, the self-healing materials market is segmented as extrinsic, intrinsic, capsule-based and vascular. Material segment for self-healing material market includes metals, asphalt, fiber-reinforced composites, ceramic materials, concrete and polymer. Concrete segment leads the market growth with a CAGR of 25.9% during the estimated period.

Access Self-Healing Materials Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/self-healing-materials-market-size

Technological segment for self-healing materials industry include biological material systems, shape memory materials, microencapsulation and reversible polymers. Reversible polymers lead the market segment with an estimated CAGR of 26.4% during the forecast period. End-user segmentation for self-healing materials market comprises electrical & electronics, aerospace, and construction. Electrical & electronics segment is expected to account for a significant market share in the forecast period due to production of robust products.

The key players in the self-healing materials market include High Impact Technology, Dow Chemicals, Michelin, Nissan, Huntsman, Akzo Nobel, Evonik Industries Corporation, PPG Industries, SENSOR Coating Systems Ltd, Fescon Oy, Volkswagen, BASF SE, Mac Dermid, Autotype Ltd, Autonomic Materials and Goodyear.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Concrete

Coatings

Polymers

Asphalt

Fiber-reinforced Composites

Ceramic

Metals

Request a Sample Copy of Self-Healing Materials Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/self-healing-materials-market-size/request-sample

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com