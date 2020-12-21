Fiberglass Pipe Market Prominent Players | Marketing Sales Channel | Business Strategies

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec. 21, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Fiberglass Pipe Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global fiberglass pipe market was estimated at USD 3.83 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 6.19 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 5.6%. Fiberglass pipe is used for potable water use ranging in size from 1inch through 144 inches in diameter. The pressure classes range for such fiberglass from 50 psi through 250 psi.

Key Players:

Kemrock Industries and Exports Limited

Apex Western Fiberglass, Inc.

HOBAS Pipes International GmbH

Andronaco Industries

Future Pipe Industries

Sarplast SA

Fibrex Construction Group

FCX Performance

PPG Industries

Hengrun Group Co., Ltd.

Enduro Composites, Inc.

Growth Drivers:

The key driving factors responsible for the growth of fiberglass pipes market includes rise in demand for fiberglass pipes in sewage owing to light weight, dimensional stability, resistance to corrosion, sophistication in installation and water management applications and better mechanical properties resulting into an enhanced product life with lower maintenance costs. However, high costs pertaining to material acts as a major restraint to market growth.

A method of manufacturing a pipe is called as filament winding. Glass-fiber saturated with resin is wound around a mandrel under controlled environments. Thus, inside diameter of the pipe is fixed by mandrel diameter and thickness of the wall is governed by pressure and stiffness class as specified. Another method of manufacturing is centrifugal casting. The fiberglass and resin reinforcement are applied to the mold and is rotated and heated.

Outer diameter of the pipe is determined by the mold and inside diameter diverges dependent on the wall thickness. Therefore, various methods are used by several manufacturers to join pipe sections and fittings. Overall, considering the advantages and production techniques coupled with driving factors the global fiberglass market is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Product Outlook:

GRE Pipes

GRP Pipes

Fiber Outlook:

E-glass

T-Glass/ S-Glass/ R-Glass

End-use Outlook:

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Sewage

Irrigation

Regional Outlook:

On the basis of geographic segmentation, the global fiberglass pipes market spans North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa. APAC regions dominate the global fiberglass pipes market due to the presence of large chemical industry and government and heavy spending by government on waste and water management. Indian, Chinese and Indonesian market are anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. North America is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, followed by Europe and Middle-East regions.

