Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Market Revenue Drivers | Regional Estimates and Trend Analysis | Forecast

The global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) market size was valued at USD 5.0 billion in 2015 and is anticipated to reach USD 8.7 billion by 2025. Pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) is a type of high blood pressure that occurs in the right side of the heart and in the arteries that supply blood to the lungs.

Key Players:

Actelion Pharmaceuticals, Ltd

Gilead Sciences, Inc

United Therapeutics Corporation

Novartis International AG

GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (GSK)

Pfizer

Dong-A ST Co., Ltd.

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp

Bayer HealthCare

Growth Drivers:

The market for PAH is growing moderately due to newer launches of pipeline drugs that target different pathways to suppress the symptoms of the disease. Early diagnosis of the disease has played a pivotal role in number of patients undergoing treatment.

Globally the PAH market is segmented on the basis of Drug class, Surgery, and region. On the basis of Drug class, the global PAH market is classified into Endothelin Receptor Antagonists (ERAs) (Tracleer, Opsumit, Letairis)- These medications reverse the effect of endothelin, a substance in the walls of blood vessels that causes them to narrow; Prostacyclin and Prostacyclin Analogs- were the first medications approved by the U.S. FDA for the treatment of PAH. Phosphodiesterase-5 (PDE-5) V Inhibitors, Sildenafil, and Tadalafil- Revatio, Viagra, Cialis, etc. These drugs work by opening the blood vessels in the lungs to allow blood to flow easily. These drugs have superiority over existing therapy options with respect to the therapeutic efficacy, route of administration, and side-effects.

Global PAH Drug Class Outlook:

Prostacyclin and Prostacyclin Analogs

SGC Stimulators

ERA

PDE-5

On the basis of surgeries, the global PAH market is classified into Atrial Septostomy- This is an open heart surgery; in which surgeon will create an opening between the upper left and right chambers of your heart to relieve the pressure on the right side of heart. Transplantation- Lung or heart-lung transplant might be an option especially for younger people who have idiopathic pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Regional Outlook:

Geographically, PAH market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA, and Rest of the World. North America held the maximum share of market for PAH in terms of revenue in 2013, which is then followed by Europe. These two developed regions are expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period, due to the recently approved PAH drugs in the market and the products that are anticipated to receive approval during the next few years. In the Asia Pacific region, Japan, China, India, Australia, and New Zealand exhibit immense opportunities for the companies operating in the PAH market.

The low level of awareness regarding the diagnosis and treatment of PAH is one of the prime reasons restraining the market growth in MEA and rest of the world. The patent expirations of major PAH drugs along with the availability of generic drugs are expected to adversely affect the overall revenue of the market.

