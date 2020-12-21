Increasing Awareness About Water and Wastewater Treatment Processes Driving the Bottled Water Processing Market

The bottled water market is estimated to account for nearly USD 206.0 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4%, to reach nearly USD 308.5 billion by 2023. The market is driven by an increase in the consumption of bottled water, technological innovations in bottled water processing equipment, Government initiatives and increasing awareness about water and wastewater treatment processes. Additionally, stringent regulatory norms and standards for wastewater discharge are expected to increase the demand for ultrafiltration and reverse osmosis filtration technologies during the forecast period.

On the basis of product type, the bottled water market is segmented into still water and sparkling water. The still water segment is further sub-segmented into still flavored and still unflavored water, while the sparkling water segment is further sub-segmented into sparkling flavored and sparkling unflavored water. The still water segment is estimated to account for the largest share in 2018. Increasing consumption through bulk formats such as coolers, dispensers, and pumps have helped drive the total bottled water processing market forward.

On the other hand, smaller pack formats of still bottled water have observed strong availability and demand for household purposes. Increased consumption of still bottled water in various restaurants, food outlets and food service providers is a major driving factor for growing the still water segment in the market. Moreover, US government has regulated bottled water with Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations as a packed food product which makes it safe and reliable source of drinking water for consumers.

On the basis of packaging material, the bottled water market is segmented into plastic, glass, and others (retort pouches, and can packaging). Based on packaging material, the plastic segment is projected to record the highest growth in the bottled water market between 2018 and 2023. Due to their low cost, versatility, and easy availability, plastics are used in a variety of applications. Properties such as durability, safety, hygiene, and lightness of weight have made plastic packaging popular.

Key players are DowDupont (US), GEA (Germany), Alfa Laval (Sweden), The 3M Company (US), Lennetech B.V. (Holland), Suez (US), Pall Corporation (US), Pepsi Co (US), Coca Cola (US), Danone (France), Tata Global Beverages (India).

