Grain Silos and Storage System Market Analysis and COVID-19 Impact the Global Market

The Grain Silos and Storage System Market by Silo Type (Flat bottom silo, Hopper silo, Grain bins, and Other silo types), Commodity Type (Rice, Wheat, Maize, Soybean, Sunflower, and Other commodity types), & Region – Global Forecast to 2025″, The global grain silos & storage system market size is estimated to be valued at USD 1.3 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of USD 1.6 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. The growth of the grain silos and storage system market is driven by factors such as the increase in production of high-quality grains through effective storing, and efficient post-harvest management of grains to drive the market growth.

COVID-19 impact on grain silos and storage system market

The global market includes major product manufacturers like AGCO Corporation(US), AGI (Canada), Silos Córdoba (Spain), PRADO SILOS (Spain), and Symaga (Spain). These companies have their manufacturing and service facilities spread across various countries across Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and RoW. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses up to some extent. Though this pandemic situation has impacted their businesses, there is no significant impact on the global operations and supply chain of their grain silos and storage system. Multiple manufacturing facilities of players are still in operation.

North America to be the largest market for grain silos and storage system during the forecast period.

The on- and off-farm grain storage capacity has reached nearly 20% in the last few years, according to the US Department of Agriculture, with some of the major gains of more than 30% in North and South Dakota in North America, as farmers had switched to corn, which yields nearly twice as many bushels per acre than the area’s traditional wheat crop. Thus, firms, such as CTB, which is a subsidiary of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (US), are developing advanced metal grain storage silos that are used across North America.

Some of the major players operating in the grain silos and storage system market include AGCO Corporation (US), AGI (Canada), Silos Córdoba (Spain), PRADO SILOS (Spain), Symaga (Spain), SIMEZA (Spain), Bentall Rowlands Silo Storage Ltd (UK), Mysilo (Turkey), Sukup Manufacturing Co. (US), MICHAL (Poland), Privé SA (France), Dehsetiler Makina (Turkey), MULMIX SpA Unipersonale (Italy), Polnet Sp. z o.o. (Poland), Brock Grain Systems (US), Behlen Mfg. Co. (US), SCAFCO Grain Systems Co. (US), Sioux Steel Company (US), Superior Grain Equipment (US), and Hoffmann, Inc. (US).

