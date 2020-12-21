Organic Chips Market Regional Analysis With Top Players, Revenue And Growth Rate By 2025

Felton, California , USA, Dec 21, 2020 — /EPR Network/ — The global organic chips market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period. It is expected to reach USD 18.6 billion, by 2025, according to a new report published by Million Insights. Changing food habits and shift towards organic foods owing to health benefits associated with them are driving the demand for organic chips. In addition, the ongoing trend for clean-label products positively affects market growth.

Growing sales of organic products through supermarket/hypermarket and increasing the online popularity of online sales are fueling the growth of the market. Considering the growing awareness regarding the health benefits of organic foods, manufacturers are aiming to accelerate their product sales in urban areas where consumers are adopting alternatives instead of processed ones.

Get Free PDF Sample Copy of the Report (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart and Covid-19 Impact Analysis): https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-organic-chips-market/request-sample

COVID-19 Impact Insights

Organic chips market has been negatively affected due to the outbreak of COVID-19. The pandemic has led to the closure of retail and supermarket stores across the different part of the world to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Supermarkets and retail outlets are the major sales channels of organic chips. Further, these chips are prepared using fruits, cereal, vegetable and grains. Owing to the imposition of lockdowns, supply chains of these raw materials were severely disrupted. Nevertheless, online sales have surged during the pandemic. In addition, with reopening of various retail stores, the market is estimated to start recovery over the next few years. Manufacturers should strengthen their online distribution channels to garner larger consumer base.

Growing emphasis on reducing the consumption of chemical-free food products is supplementing the organic chips market growth. Further, increasing R&D expenditure and innovative product launches are expected to strengthen the demand for organic chips.

North America with 34.2% of market share was the leading region, in 2018. Increasing obesity and changing food habits are driving demand in the region. Further, the presence of leading players in the region is positively attributing to its growth. The Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR largely because of improving living standards in the region coupled with increased purchasing power.

Various products used in chips manufacturing are vegetables, grain, cereal and fruits. Among all, the vegetable segment held the largest market share in 2018. The growing popularity of this segment is attributed to the easy availability of several vegetables. The increasing popularity of potato chips is further strengthening this segment’s market share. Cereal and grain are also gaining traction owing to multiple health benefits associated with them. Increasing demand for spices from Asia Pacific countries is providing lucrative opportunities for market players to expand their presence in the region.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Based on product type, vegetable segment held the largest market share with over 34% in 2018. Fruit segment is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period.

North America occupied 34.2% of the market share in 2018, and the region is expected to continue its dominance in near future.

European countries such as Germany and France are likely to be prominent market. On the other hand, China and India are also expected to contribute significantly in market growth.

Leading manufacturers are focusing on new product development and introduction of organic chips in different flavors.

Global Organic Chips Market: Key Players

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., General Mills Inc., Kettle Foods, Inc. and others.

Know More Insights @ https://newsonmarketblog.wordpress.com