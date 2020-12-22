Michael Han New Release Single ‘Who I Am’

New York, NY, 2020-Dec-22 — /EPR Network/ —

About ‘Who I Am’

‘Who I Am’ is a track produced by Jone Haru and written by Michael Han. This song also features Daniela Barrera, she is the vocalist and YouTube cover artist.

They work on a track in Oct-Nov and Michael Han work on the outline of the song and work with Jone Haru to make the song more epic, he invited Daniela to be on a track with him and they work together on a song.

The Prod. Lost Orbit also participates in mixing the track making it even more perfect than ever.

More about the track

The track is the hip hop based EDM track with aggressive rap lyrics in combination with pop sense.

The track is more of like the story behind Michael Han and how the hater responds to his works every time.

His favorite line from the song is “Once you said look at me, Now look at you”

It’s a reference from Blackpink- how you like that since he’s a fan of them.

Teaser

He released a mysterious teaser a month before the release and it said XX-XX-DEC, XX-XX-2020.And it’s referring to the fact that it will release in December of 2020.

This teaser was drop about two weeks before the release and fans were curious about who is featuring on a track but it turned out that Daniela Barrera is featuring on a track.

REVIEWS

‘I can see him being huge in the future!” Joe Blogs, Music Mag

‘I can see why he had over thousands of subscribers just by looking at his creations.’ Jane Journo, Another Music Mag

