Continuous Manufacturing Market worth $ 650.4 Million by 2022

The report “Continuous Manufacturing Market Product (Integrated system, Semi-continuous (Granulator, Coater, Blender), Control), Application (API, End Product (Solid Dosage)), End User (R&D Department (CRO), Pharmaceutical Companies, CMO) – Global Forecast to 2022″, report provides a detailed overview of the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threat impacting the continuous manufacturing market along with the estimates and forecasts of the revenue and market share analysis.

The global continuous manufacturing market is expected to reach USD 650.4 Million by 2022 from USD 348.5 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 13.3%. Growth in this market can be attributed to the advantages of continuous manufacturing in pharmaceutical processes such as cost-effectiveness and improved efficiency of manufacturing. In addition, the favorable regulatory environment is expected to drive the adoption of continuous manufacturing processes in the pharmaceutical industry.

The market is segmented on the basis of product, application, end user, and region. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into integrated systems, semi-continuous systems, and controls. The integrated systems segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2017. Integrated systems enable end-to-end manufacturing to convert raw materials into final products. In addition, these systems save substantial cost and time by integrating various pharmaceutical processes in a single system.

On the basis of application, the market is broadly classified into active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing and end product manufacturing. The end product manufacturing segment is further categorized as solid dosage manufacturing and liquid dosage manufacturing. The end product manufacturing segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2017. The increased usage of continuous manufacturing techniques for end product manufacturing is the primary factor driving the growth of this application segment.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into R&D departments and full-scale manufacturing companies. The full-scale manufacturing companies segment includes pharmaceutical companies and contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs). The full-scale manufacturing companies segment is expected to dominate this market in 2017. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing adoption of continuous technologies by pharmaceutical manufacturing companies and CMOs to address the challenges related to product quality, drug supply, and operational costs.

On the basis of geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW (Rest of the World). Of these, the North American segment is expected to account the largest share of the market in 2017. The support from regulatory bodies, initiation by leading pharmaceutical companies, and the need for pharmaceutical manufacturers to reduce rising operational costs and eliminate issues related to the inconsistent quality of pharmaceutical products produced through batch manufacturing are the factors driving the growth of this market in this region.

The prominent players in the market are GEA Group AG (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Bosch Packaging Technology (Germany), Coperion GmbH (Germany), and Glatt GmbH (Germany).