New Yorker Electronics and Picker Components Sign Distribution Agreement

NORTHVALE, New Jersey, USA , 2020-Dec-22 — /EPR Network/ — Picker Components, newly acquired by CIT Relay & Switch, has entered a new franchise distribution agreement with New Yorker Electronics. This new accord enlists New Yorker Electronics to distribute Picker’s high-rated Automotive Relays, General Purpose Relays, Signal Relays, Power Relays and Solid State Relays (SSRs). The Picker Components product line spans from the tiniest fractional current rated signal relay to powerful 30 and 40 amp power relays.

Founded in 1983, today Picker’s production lines are 80-percent automated. This combined with superior designs, high quality materials and 100-percent testing, guarantees that its relays exceed published specifications. Picker Components’ manufacturing facilities are ISO9001-2000 and ISO14001:2004 certified and have been issued an ISO/TS 16949:2002 certificate by TUV SUD. It is the only major relay factory in China that does not use Chinese made contacts.

Picker Components has just joined with CIT Relay & Switch to provide robust solutions for engineering. Both companies are designers and manufacturers of high quality relays and switches. New Yorker Electronics, already a franchise distributor for CIT Relay & Switch, is an AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified distributor of passive components, discrete semiconductors, electromechanical devices, Flash & DRAM modules, embedded board solutions, power supplies and connectors.

“This partnership we’ve just forged is going to be an important benefit to customers,” noted Barry Slivka, President of New Yorker Electronics. “We’ve vastly increased our supply of superior electro-mechanical and solid state relays with high quality contacts. And they are available through our distinctly certified supply lines.”

New Yorker Electronics is a franchise distributor of CIT Relay & Switch and supplies its full line of relay devices including Automotive, UL Approved, Latching, Sockets and Contactors and Switch devices including Anti-Vandal, Surface Mount, Panel Mount, Illuminated, Process Sealed, Right Angle, Pushbutton, Tactile, DIP, Slide, Rocker, Toggle, Key, Circuit Breaker, Micro-Switches and Capacitive Touch. As a franchise distributor, New Yorker Electronics supplies Picker Components’ full line of Relays including Power PCB Relays, General Purpose Relays, Signal Relays, Plug-In Automotive Relays, PCB Mount Automotive Relays and Solid State Relays. For sales and technical assistance on Picker and CIT components, contact New Yorker Electronics at (201) 750-1171 or sales@newyorkerelectronics.com.

About New Yorker Electronics

New Yorker Electronics is a certified franchised distributor of electronic components, well known for its full product lines, large inventories and competitive pricing since 1948. It is an AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified source of passive components, discrete semiconductors, electromechanical devices, Flash & DRAM modules, embedded board solutions, power supplies and connectors, and operates exclusively at heightened military and aerospace performance levels. New Yorker Electronics operates in strict accordance with AS5553 and AS6496 standards in its everyday procedures to thwart the proliferation of counterfeit parts. It is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International).