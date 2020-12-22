New Yorker Electronics and AMFAS International Announce Distribution Agreement

NORTHVALE, New Jersey, USA, 2020-Dec-22 — /EPR Network/ — Global distributor New Yorker Electronics and product developer AMFAS International have announced a new distribution agreement. AMFAS International is a start-to-finish product development source which manages manufacturing engineering and injection molding projects. Founded in 2002, AMFAS is an ISO 9001 certified enterprise with factories certified on ISO9001, TS16949 and AS9100. It stresses product diversity, scalability and logistics for large and small requirements.

The agreement unites New Yorker Electronics’ extensive market knowledge in embedded space with AMFAS’ complete logistics and expansive manufacturing which follow all client technical requirements and business protocols. American owned and managed, AMFAS International brings its domestic engineering, quality assurance and logistics experience – combined with its expansive manufacturing pool on the Pacific Rim – to fully provide customers with an engineering and supply chain solution.

With personnel in Asia and the Americas, AMFAS manufactures nearly any part while keeping cost a priority. It is capable of rapid manufacturing using all modern techniques, which is perfect for developing one part for a proof of concept or for generating a small run to get out of a pinch. AMFAS will manage the inventory of critical parts in strategic warehouses to save time, money and space. It can train customer quality management personnel or handle it directly. By leveraging its international footprint and engineering team, AMFAS bridges the gaps that are often experienced in a fast-paced manufacturing environment.

AMFAS excels at Speed to Market, Supply Base Optimization, Flight Critical Products, Rapid Large-Scale Outsourcing, Complex World-Class Tooling and Explosive-Proof Castings. New Yorker Electronics is an AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified source of passive components, discrete semiconductors, electromechanical devices, Flash & DRAM modules, embedded board solutions, power supplies and connectors. It operates within many industries but functions exclusively at heightened military and aerospace performance levels.

“AMFAS will give our customers the freedom to accomplish an entire design and solution while fully focusing resources elsewhere. AMFAS can design it, manufacture the parts, assemble it and test it for a high-quality turnkey product design,” said Barry Slivka, President of New Yorker Electronics. “We are excited to be partnering with such an innovative technology company in the Product Development space, particularly one which advances the industry through its unique network of design and manufacturing under one roof,” he added.

Offerings:

Injection Molding

Dimensional Report w/ Ballooned Drawing

Process Flow Chart

Quality Control Plan

Process FMEA

Capability Studies

Material Certification

Finishing Certification

Heat Treatment Testing

Material Lot Traceability

As a franchise partner, New Yorker Electronics offers AMFAS International’s product development, reverse engineering services, injection molding and 3D capabilities as well as specific testing for the Automotive, Aerospace and Military Industry like compliances to BAC, Nadcap, MIL specs and more.

About New Yorker Electronics

New Yorker Electronics is a certified franchised distributor of electronic components, well known for its full product lines, large inventories and competitive pricing since 1948. It is an AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified source of passive components, discrete semiconductors, electromechanical devices, Flash & DRAM modules, embedded board solutions, power supplies and connectors, and operates exclusively at heightened military and aerospace performance levels. New Yorker Electronics operates in strict accordance with AS5553 and AS6496 standards in its everyday procedures to thwart the proliferation of counterfeit parts. It is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International).