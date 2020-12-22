New Yorker Electronics Distributes DECA SwitchLab Euro-Style Terminal Blocks in Four Pitch Levels

NORTHVALE, New Jersey, USA, 2020-Dec-22 — /EPR Network/ — New Yorker Electronics is now distributing the DECA SwitchLab MA Series of Modular PCB Type Terminal Blocks. These Euro Type Terminal Blocks have between two and 24 positions with a 3.50mm, 5.00mm, 7.50mm or 10.0mm pitch. MA series wire-protection clamps provide a highly precise dimension, cost-effective, fit-for-purpose and compact wiring solution. The simple clamping mechanism itself reduces the product cost.

The 2- and 3-pole modular designed terminal blocks can be quickly and easily connected to produce higher pole number assemblies. Depending on the actual situation, New Yorker Electronics can supply a one-piece housing product from DECA SwitchLab for mass quantity. All DECA Euro Type Terminal Blocks use high oxidation-resistant and high-temperature insulating material.

The MA series allows screw connections for conductors up to 1.5mm2 without soldering. The device uses brass or copper alloy as the fixture for wire connection, which helps make the anti-vibration product maintenance free. This prevents screw loosening, increases corrosion resistance and ensures high reliability.

Features & Benefits:

• Fast Assembly

• Between 2 and 24 Positions

• 4 Pitch Levels

• Screw Connections up to 1.5mm2

Applications:

• Industrial controls

• HVAC equipment and controls

• Communications equipment

• Test and measurement

• Fire and security

In addition to Euro-type Terminal Blocks, DECA SwitchLab also distributes many other types of terminal blocks through New Yorker Electronics, as well as Switches, Compact Pushbuttons and Modules.

As a franchised distributor, New Yorker Electronics will be distributing the entire line of DECA SwitchLab products, including Barrier-type, DIN Rail, Push-In and H-Type Terminal Blocks, plus Industrial I/O Modules and Industrial Switches including Compact Pushbutton Switches, Illuminated Switches, Emergency Stop Switches, Vandal Resistant Switches, Cam Switches, Float Level Switches and more.

About New Yorker Electronics

New Yorker Electronics is a certified franchised distributor of electronic components, well known for its full product lines, large inventories and competitive pricing since 1948. It is an AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified source of passive components, discrete semiconductors, electromechanical devices, Flash & DRAM modules, embedded board solutions, power supplies and connectors, and operates exclusively at heightened military and aerospace performance levels. New Yorker Electronics operates in strict accordance with AS5553 and AS6496 standards in its everyday procedures to thwart the proliferation of counterfeit parts. It is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International).