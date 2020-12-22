Automotive Powertrain Components Market, to register a healthy CAGR for the forecast period, 2017-2027

Fact.MR has adopted multi-disciplinary approach to shed light on the evolution of the global Automotive Powertrain Components market. The study presents a deep-dive assessment of the current growth dynamics, major avenues in the estimation year of 2019, and key prospects over the forecast period 2017 – 2027.

Extensive rounds of primary and a comprehensive secondary research have been leveraged by the analysts at Fact.MR to arrive at various estimations and projections of the Automotive Powertrain Components market, both at global and regional levels. The analysts have used numerous industry-wide prominent business intelligence tools to consolidate facts, figures, and market data into revenue estimations and projections in the Automotive Powertrain Components market.

After reading the Automotive Powertrain Components market report, readers get insight into:

  • Major drivers and restraining factors, opportunities and challenges, and the competitive landscape
  • New, promising avenues in key regions
  • New revenue streams for all players in emerging markets
  • Focus and changing role of various regulatory agencies in bolstering new opportunities in various regions
  • Demand and uptake patterns in key industries of the Automotive Powertrain Components market
  • New research and development projects in new technologies in key regional markets
  • Changing revenue share and size of key product segments during the forecast period
  • Technologies and business models with disruptive potential

The Automotive Powertrain Components market report offers assessment of prevailing opportunities in various regions and evaluates their shares of revenue by the end of different years of the assessment period. Key regions covered comprise:

  • North America (U.S., Canada)
  • Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)
  • Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Western Europe)
  • Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia, Rest of Eastern Europe)
  • South East Asia & Pacific (Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of South East Asia & Pacific)
  • Japan
  • India
  • China
  • Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The evaluation of the competitive landscape in the Automotive Powertrain Components market covers the profile of the following top players:

  • Eaton Corporation
  • Convertech, Inc.
  • RSB Group
  • American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.
  • IFA Rotorion – Holding GmbH
  • Dana Incorporated
  • GKN plc
  • Guansheng automobile parts manufacture co., ltd.
  • NEAPCO
  • NTN Bearing Corporation
  • Shou Chi Industry Co.
  • Zhejiang Feizhou Vehicle Industry Co ,.Ltd.

Automotive Powertrain Components Market: Segmentation

On the basis of vehicle type, the global automotive powertrain components market can be segmented into:

  • Passenger Cars
  • Heavy Commercial Vehicles
  • Light Commercial Vehicles

On the basis of drive type, the global automotive powertrain components market can be segmented into:

  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Rear Wheel Drive
  • All-Wheel Drive

On the basis of engine type, the global automotive powertrain components market can be segmented into:

  • Diesel
  • Gasoline

The global Automotive Powertrain Components market report offers detailed assessments and quantitative evaluations that shed light on numerous key aspects that have shaped its evolution over the historical period. In coming years, some of the key aspects that will shape the growth prospects during the forecast period are objectively covered in the study.

Some important questions that the Automotive Powertrain Components market report tries to answer exhaustively are:

  • Key strategic moves by various players in the Automotive Powertrain Components market in recent years with respect to product launches, deals and tie-ups, and mergers and acquisitions, and divestment of shares.
  • Which strategies will enable top players in the Automotive Powertrain Components market to expand their geographic footprints?
  • Which new business models are expected to change the course of growth of key regional markets in near future?
  • Which technologies will witness most attractive research investments and what will be the key sources of funding for startups and new entrants?
  • Which products segments have in recent years have seen new, lucrative application areas?

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized market research reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that’s why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.

Contact Us

MARKETACCESS DMCC

Unit No: AU-01-H

Gold Tower (AU)

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A

Jumeirah Lakes Towers

Dubai

United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Web: https://www.factmr.com/

