Fuel Injector Cleaner Market, to register a healthy CAGR for the forecast period, 2018-2027

The new report on the Fuel Injector Cleaner Market provides estimations of the size of the global market and share and size of key regional markets during the historical period of 2014 – 2018. The study provides projections of the opportunities and shares, both vis-à-vis value (US$Mn/Bn) and volume volume (n units), of various segments in the Fuel Injector Cleaner Market during the forecast period of 2018 – 2027. The business intelligence study offers readers a granular assessment of key growth dynamics, promising avenues, and the competitive landscape of the Fuel Injector Cleaner Market.

To offer a comprehensive assessment of opportunities, the study makes a scrutiny of growth prospects in various regions. The key regions comprise the following geographical segments:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Fuel Injector Cleaner Market: Leading Players Addressing PFI and DI Injector Clogging Concerns

Injector clogging pertaining to direct fuel injection (DI) and port fuel injection (PFI), resulting from deposits on account of poor fuel quality, is a major concern in emerging economies. This can be attributed to relatively lower awareness of car owners regarding their vehicle’s maintenance. There are no products available for effectively cleaning PFI and DI injector deposits on the coattails of lack of research efforts. PFI injector deposits have been deemed to be water-soluble by chemical analysis.

Leading manufacturers have been putting efforts for developing fuel injector cleaners, effective for cleaning deposits in both PFI and DI injectors through optimization of surface active agents. In line with these efforts, Toyota Motor Corporation, in collaboration with Japan Chemical Industries, has developed a novel gasoline injector cleaners. This fuel injector cleaner utilizes polyether amine and nonionic surfactant, at combined concentration of 2000 parts per million, as cleaners.

Research Efforts toward Cost-Effective Fuel Injector Cleaning Machines Likely to Influence Growth

Improper spray pattern of fuel leading to inefficient combustion, and obstruction in the fuel flow are key concerns associated with clogged fuel injectors. Currently available fuel injector cleaning machines use controlled gasoline spray system for cleaning injector deposits. However these systems are expensive, which in turn lead to high cost of fuel injector cleaning services in the aftermarket. Several researchers across the globe are seeking cost-effective alternatives for alleviating pricing issues related to cleaning of fuel injector deposits.

Direct-spray injection cleaning technology has become a key focus area in the automotive industry, and researchers are leveraging this technology to develop mechanical fuel injector cleaning machines. Low cost, self-maintenance, and easy installation are key attributes of mechanical fuel injector cleaner, which has led researchers to shift their focus from electric fuel injector cleaner. Additionally, all assembled parts in this cost-effective mechanical fuel injector cleaner are inexpensive and easily available in the market, thereby enabling their installation in small scale automobile workshops.

